Enhanced Security, Agility and Onboarding: How Nasdaq Primary Leverages Cloud Technology for Digitalizing Primary Debt Market Workflows

In September 2022, we announced a landmark partnership with Nasdaq, uniting our forces to build a more efficient primary debt market. The result is Nasdaq Primary powered by Onbrane - one platform digitalizing a full debt issuance lifecycle, bringing every market actor together to structure, negotiate, issue, distribute and invest in debt products. With our synergies, six key values of the Nasdaq Primary powered by Onbrane emerged.

Value number four of Nasdaq Primary is the enhanced security and agility it provides by leveraging cloud technology. Our platform is a web-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solution, architected to keep data and processes safe while adjusting swiftly to the market’s fast-evolving needs. On top of this, joining Nasdaq Primary is easy for every user, offering a flexible, step-by-step onboarding process that creates new benefits with each step.

Enhanced Security

At Nasdaq Primary powered by Onbrane, creating a secure environment to negotiate and issue debt products is our utmost priority, underlining every aspect of our platform development.

We have over four years of experience catering to large public, financial and corporate organizations, complying with robust IT security requirements. This has been step one of every onboarding process, especially for the banks that are subject to strict policies of security and compliance.

That is why we chose to host our SaaS platform on Amazon Web Services (AWS) due to its wide range of professional security services trusted by software providers across industries, as well as its efficiency, scalability and agility, which are necessary to support our platform’s rapid growth.

It is noteworthy that Nasdaq chose to partner with AWS to migrate its services to the cloud, which once again highlighted its value for financial technology providers and their end-users.

On top of this, to keep our clients’ data and processes safe, Nasdaq Primary powered by Onbrane is regularly tested by third-party vendors to reinforce our platform's performance and security, allowing us to prevent any operational risks at conception.

Agility

Nasdaq Primary is being developed in a fast-paced environment. We are onboarding new users, adding new debt products and advancing our suite of features simultaneously, while pushing a new version of the platform every three weeks. This clearly requires us to maintain a high level of agility to be able to scale without impacting the service quality we are known for.

AWS helps us maintain the necessary agility and flexibility to keep up with all these functions. For instance, with AWS we are quick to develop, deploy and scale APIs necessary to effortlessly connect with our ecosystem, like clearing systems or third-party software like the forex or TMS that our clients use at different stages of debt issuance.

Additionally, we have a large software testing team that ensures daily manual and automation testing of the entire platform. Through the years, our testing team has proven to be a true competitive advantage to our platform. The continuous testing allows the entire Nasdaq Primary team to win in reactivity by identifying and fixing bugs at the early stages of production, quickly realizing our user feedback and preventing any software regression along the way.

The result allows us to keep up with the fast-changing needs of our clients while continuously providing them with quality service for their daily primary debt market operations on the platform.

Ease of Onboarding

At Nasdaq Primary Powered by Onbrane, we made sure to simplify onboarding with a step-by-step process. The main idea was to remain flexible, working with the client’s IT integration needs and onboarding budget, giving our users the freedom to adjust the process to their needs and resources as much as possible.

To achieve this, we’ve minimized the documentation process on our end. On Nasdaq Primary Powered by Onbrane, all that clients require to begin onboarding is a standard POF document and a validation of our T&C and T&S by a client’s legal team.

Even though every client has a different process of integrating external applications into their processes, they also share a lot of similarities in terms of IT security and compliance requirements. Therefore, we have a lot of documentation ready and validated in advance from our previous onboardings, allowing our onboarding team lead to complete the processes quickly and efficiently. Furthermore, any details needed at this stage, as well as our IT policy, is available online in one place. This allows our onboarding clients to have all of the information at hand and easily distribute it internally to the teams involved.

As a result, we enable the fastest possible access to the negotiation features on Nasdaq Primary so that clients can gain immediate value from daily activity on the platform. Afterword, according to the client’s needs, we move to more in-depth IT integration to allow automatic data flow to the client’s internal systems through APIs to streamline the process further, unleashing the platform’s full STP capabilities.

Get on board with Nasdaq Primary powered by Onbrane

This is just the beginning of Nasdaq Primary.

Nasdaq and Onbrane teams work together to reinforce Nasdaq Primary’s capabilities and bring more functionalities and integrations to issuers, intermediaries, advisors and investors so they are equipped with powerful tools that answer today’s demand for security, efficiency and transparency.

Soon, issuers will have access to more liquidity and more markets, intermediaries will have more issuers and investors to work with and investors will have more investment opportunities.

Take action to become part of our exciting journey. Contact us to discuss the impact that digitalizing your debt issuance through Nasdaq Primary can bring to your organization!