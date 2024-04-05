Asset Manager Selection Guide: Performance Dispersion Analysis

Selecting asset managers represents a critical decision for institutional portfolio performance. The global asset management industry reached $128 trillion in assets under management in 2024, up 12% from the previous year.1 This growth creates more manager options for institutional allocators, though the supply of skilled managers may not have expanded at the same pace as capital seeking deployment.

Performance dispersion between top- and bottom-quartile managers illustrates why selection matters. Data indicates top-quartile and bottom-quartile private equity funds show performance differences of approximately 12.9 percentage points compared to roughly 1.5 percentage points for public equity funds.2

Key Takeaways:

Performance dispersion between top- and bottom-quartile managers reaches approximately 12.9 percentage points in private equity versus 1.5 points in public equities, suggesting manager selection may be particularly valuable in alternatives.

Evaluating leadership integrity and team stability before assessing investment process may help identify managers with stronger performance persistence, as research indicates top-quartile venture capital fund managers repeated that performance 40% of the time.³

Conducting dual due diligence on both investment strategy and operations addresses regulatory risk, given that the SEC filed over 130 enforcement actions against investment advisers in 2024.⁴

Why Manager Selection Matters More Than Ever

The asset manager an institution selects can significantly influence whether a portfolio generates alpha or underperforms benchmarks. The performance gap between skilled and less skilled managers has widened as alternatives grow and market efficiency increases in public equities. Research indicates more than 85% of US institutional investors work with consultants when selecting managers, with usage reaching 95% among public pension funds.⁵

Performance dispersion appears wider in private markets than in public equities. Data shows top-quartile and bottom-quartile private equity funds demonstrate performance spreads of approximately 12.9 percentage points compared to roughly 1.5 percentage points for public equity funds.² Public equity managers tend to cluster around index performance as information advantages have diminished and passive alternatives set competitive benchmarks.



These annual differences compound over fund life cycles. Research indicates top-quartile institutional private equity portfolios delivered returns approximately 5.3% per year higher than bottom-quartile portfolios over ten years on a time-weighted basis.⁶ This dispersion suggests investment manager research and screening may be more valuable in alternatives than in public markets, where passive options can reduce selection risk.



Different selection approaches may be warranted when evaluating traditional versus alternative investments. Public market managers compete on documented daily performance with transparent holdings and immediate liquidity. Alternative managers typically operate with multi-year lockups and quarterly reporting delays, which may make due diligence particularly important given the difficulty of exiting positions quickly when concerns arise.

Step 1: Evaluate People First, Process Second

The individuals executing investment strategy matter alongside the strategy itself. Research indicates top-quartile venture capital fund managers repeated that performance 40% of the time in their next fund, with 70% delivering at least above-median returns.³ Bottom-quartile managers stayed in the bottom quartile 40% of the time, suggesting both positive and negative performance may show persistence. The asset managers running the fund may predict outcomes more reliably than documented processes or marketing materials alone.

Assessing Leadership Integrity and Intellectual Capabilities

Observing how managers respond to challenging questions during meetings can provide insight. Do they acknowledge mistakes or attribute underperformance primarily to market conditions? Can they articulate what went wrong with past losses and what they learned?

Intellectual honesty matters because managers who struggle to acknowledge limitations or explain failures clearly may be more likely to repeat those mistakes. Institutional allocators often look for managers who demonstrate their competitive advantages without exaggeration and acknowledge limitations in their approach. Asking about their most difficult investment decisions and challenging portfolio situations can reveal how they think under pressure.



Team Stability and Succession Planning Red Flags

Elevated turnover may signal concerns with culture or leadership. When analysts and associates leave frequently, it could suggest the firm experiences talent challenges.



Unclear succession plans create risk when an entire strategy depends on one or two individuals without viable replacements. Firms where senior partners are nearing retirement without demonstrated next-generation leaders face continuity risk that could affect long-term returns.

Allocators often look for managers who have already transitioned decision-making authority to younger partners and documented how succession will preserve the investment approach.

Beyond Marketing: Reference Calls That Matter

Calling limited partners who have invested across multiple fund cycles not just manager-provided references can provide valuable perspective. Asking limited partners how the manager handled drawdown periods and whether they plan to reinvest provides insight. Service providers, such as administrators and legal counsel, can speak to operational quality.

Former employees who departed on good terms may offer perspective on the firm's internal culture. Asking about the work environment and whether the firm's culture matches its marketing can be informative.

Step 2: Conduct Comprehensive Due Diligence

Due diligence typically consists of two parallel tracks that institutional investors complete simultaneously. Investment due diligence assesses whether the strategy works and generates returns as represented. Operational due diligence investigates whether the firm can execute that strategy without significant failures.



The SEC filed 583 enforcement actions in fiscal year 2024 and obtained $8.2 billion in financial remedies.⁴ More than 130 of these actions targeted investment advisors and their representatives, with recordkeeping violations alone generating over $600 million in penalties. These figures underscore the importance of operational due diligence in identifying compliance failures and control weaknesses.

Investment Due Diligence: Process, Performance Attribution, and Strategy

Validating manager claims about how they generate results across different investment strategies typically involves:

Investment philosophy consistency: Tracking whether the manager's stated approach matches portfolio decisions across market cycles.

Tracking whether the manager's stated approach matches portfolio decisions across market cycles. Performance attribution analysis: Breaking down returns by source to assess whether alpha comes from skill rather than beta or factor exposures available through lower-cost alternatives

Breaking down returns by source to assess whether alpha comes from skill rather than beta or factor exposures available through lower-cost alternatives Portfolio construction methodology: Evaluating position sizing and portfolio concentration

Evaluating position sizing and portfolio concentration Risk management frameworks: Examining stop-loss policies, hedging practices, liquidity management, and whether risk controls constrained behavior during past drawdowns

Examining stop-loss policies, hedging practices, liquidity management, and whether risk controls constrained behavior during past drawdowns Investment strategy comparison across peer groups: Benchmarking performance and drawdowns against comparable strategies

Operational Due Diligence: Where Most Funds Actually Fail

Operational due diligence aims to prevent failures that can destroy investor capital:

Cybersecurity and technology infrastructure: Data breaches in financial services cost an average of $6.08 million in 2024 and take 258 days to identify and contain.⁷ Weak cybersecurity infrastructure exposes capital to theft and regulatory penalties.

Data breaches in financial services cost an average of $6.08 million in 2024 and take 258 days to identify and contain.⁷ Weak cybersecurity infrastructure exposes capital to theft and regulatory penalties. Back office operations and service provider quality: Third-party administrators and prime brokers handle essential functions like trade settlement and investor reporting that can create operational risk if executed incorrectly.

Third-party administrators and prime brokers handle essential functions like trade settlement and investor reporting that can create operational risk if executed incorrectly. Compliance programs and regulatory history: Underfunded compliance programs may indicate managers treat regulatory obligations as overhead rather than risk management.

Underfunded compliance programs may indicate managers treat regulatory obligations as overhead rather than risk management. Fund governance and conflicts of interest: Weak board independence and preferential side letter terms can create conflicts that allow managers to extract value at investor expense.

Weak board independence and preferential side letter terms can create conflicts that allow managers to extract value at investor expense. Valuation policies and controls: Managers lacking independent pricing sources or objective valuation committees may have opportunities to influence illiquid position marks.

The Due Diligence Timeline

Thorough due diligence typically takes approximately three to six months for institutional investors. This timeline allows for reference calls with multiple limited partner cohorts, in-person facility visits, meetings with service providers, and review of audited financials across multiple cycles.

Step 3: Ensure True Alignment of Interests

Partnership structures can help distinguish managers building long-term wealth from those focused primarily on fee generation. Aligned managers may make different decisions during drawdowns because their personal capital is also at risk.

Owner-Operated vs. Corporate Structures: What to Look For

Independent firms where the investment team owns the business may offer different alignment characteristics than firms owned by banks or insurance companies. When managers own their firms, they typically benefit through carried interests when investors benefit. When a parent company owns the firm, managers may be compensated through salaries and bonuses less directly tied to investor returns.

Manager Co-Investment: Putting Money Where Their Mouth Is

Assessing how much of their own capital managers invest in the fund provides insight into alignment. Both the dollar amount and the percentage of net worth at risk may be relevant considerations.

When managers have significant personal capital in the fund, they may approach risk and position management differently.



Fee Structures That Actually Align Long-Term Success

Calculating total costs including management fees, performance fees, fund operating expenses, and any fees charged to portfolio companies provides a complete picture. Venture capital funds typically charge around 2% annual management fees plus 20% of profits above a hurdle rate. Funds of funds add another layer of fees.

Fee structures that include profit sharing only after returns exceed cost of capital, along with clawback provisions, may provide stronger alignment. Research indicates 55% of institutional investors plan to increase alternative allocations over five years.⁸

Step 4: Build an Ongoing Monitoring Framework

Selecting a manager begins the relationship, but ongoing monitoring determines whether allocators actually capture the returns that justified the allocation. Institutional allocations to alternatives reached 40% of state pension assets in 2023, up from 30% five years prior, with private equity nearly doubling from 9.43% to 14.85% of total assets.⁹ This growth makes monitoring more complex as portfolios require more managers and strategies.

Performance Attribution Analysis: The "How" Behind Returns

Returns require understanding of their origins. Tracking whether performance comes from the investment strategy hired for or from factor exposures or sector bets different from the original mandate provides important insight.

A value manager generating returns through growth stock exposure may not be executing the hired strategy. Performance attribution helps identify whether skill drives results or whether the manager benefited from favorable market conditions.



Style Drift Detection and Early Warning Systems

Building systems that flag deviations from stated approaches before they become portfolio problems can be valuable. Monitoring portfolio characteristics like concentration, sector weights, market cap exposure, and factor loadings against the manager's historical range and peer group norms provides early warning.



Style drift may precede performance deterioration when managers pursue returns beyond their expertise or grow beyond their capacity constraints. Early detection provides time for conversations with managers about changes.



The 92% Rule: Why Patient Capital Prevents Bad Decisions

Performance spreads between top and bottom managers range from approximately five percentage points in private credit to 15 percentage points in private equity over five-year periods.¹⁰ This dispersion underscores the importance of patience, as even skilled managers experience difficult periods.

Monitoring frameworks that separate temporary underperformance from fundamental problems address process consistency and whether poor results stem from market conditions or strategy breakdown. Comparing manager performance against peers during the same period helps determine whether underperformance is manager-specific or strategy-wide.

Research indicates approximately 90% of institutional investors now incorporate ESG information into their monitoring.¹¹

Establishing clear guidelines before allocation helps distinguish temporary weakness from more serious concerns.

Step 5: Avoid Common Selection Pitfalls

Institutional investors may fall into recurring patterns that affect returns despite sophisticated selection processes. Performance chasing and conflating marketing ability with investment skill account for many suboptimal allocations.

Performance Chasing vs. Process Evaluation

Recent performance indicates what worked in the past, not necessarily what will work going forward. Managers with strong recent track records often attract significant capital inflows that may make repeating past returns more difficult once assets under management exceed strategy capacity.



Recency bias can lead allocators to assume recent outperformers will continue outperforming, but mean reversion and capacity constraints may turn recent strong performers into future underperformers. Focusing on whether a manager's process remains viable at larger scale may be more informative than assuming past performance continues.



Marketing Prowess vs. Investment Skill

Polished presentations and brand recognition do not necessarily predict investment returns. Managers who invest heavily in marketing may allocate fewer resources to investment infrastructure and talent.

Skilled managers often communicate clearly without elaborate pitch materials because their track records speak for themselves. Examining audited performance and calling existing investors for references can help separate substance from style.



When to Walk Away: Operational Red Flags

Certain red flags might mean it's time to end your evaluation immediately:

Audit qualifications or accounting irregularities: Frequent auditor changes or unexplained accounting adjustments may indicate financial reporting concerns

Frequent auditor changes or unexplained accounting adjustments may indicate financial reporting concerns Elevated employee turnover or key departures: Rapid analyst and portfolio manager turnover may indicate cultural issues or leadership disagreements

Rapid analyst and portfolio manager turnover may indicate cultural issues or leadership disagreements Regulatory investigations or settlements: Past regulatory actions may indicate compliance or judgment concerns

Past regulatory actions may indicate compliance or judgment concerns Inconsistent information during due diligence: Stories that change between meetings or differ from reference feedback may indicate misrepresentation

How Investment Manager Databases Support Selection

Investment manager databases centralize the research and screening process that would otherwise require hundreds of individual manager relationships and data requests. Platforms aggregate performance data and operational information across thousands of managers for systematic comparison. Research indicates over 70% of US institutional investors use consultants to identify manager candidates, making standardized databases important infrastructure for the process.⁵

Nasdaq eVestment™ centralizes manager research by aggregating performance data and operational information across 3,000+ strategies representing $90T+ in assets. The platform covers various investment strategies, from traditional long-only equity to complex alternative structures.

Access to comprehensive data can help support decisions that withstand fiduciary scrutiny. Databases enable investment strategy comparison through standardized manager reporting and can support style consistency monitoring. This documentation demonstrates rigorous selection processes for compliance and governance purposes.

The platform also integrates with internal systems to help automate investment performance tracking and monitoring workflows. Technology teams can connect database APIs to internal dashboards that alert when managers deviate from expected parameters, while compliance officers can use the data to document selection rationale and ongoing oversight.

Good Asset Manager Selection Compounds, Bad Selection Destroys

Selecting skilled managers can compound over decades through improved returns and avoided operational failures. The difference between top- and bottom-quartile private equity managers of approximately 12.9 percentage points illustrates how this difference can translate to significant return differentials over a fund's life.

Successful allocators typically rely on data and monitor continuously rather than chasing recent outperformers or responding primarily to marketing materials. Request a tour of Nasdaq eVestment to explore how institutional investors centralize manager research and selection workflows.

Asset Manager Selection FAQs

What Are Key Criteria To Evaluate When Selecting an Investment Manager?

Many allocators begin by assessing people's leadership integrity and quality before evaluating investment process. Examining whether the firm has appropriate technology systems, compliance programs, and quality service providers that support operational execution is also common. Assessing whether managers own their firm and how much of their own capital they risk alongside investors, then verifying that performance attribution aligns with stated strategy, are additional considerations.

How Is Due Diligence Conducted on Private Equity and Hedge Fund Managers?

Institutional investors typically conduct investment due diligence and operational due diligence simultaneously, given that a significant portion of hedge fund failures stem from operational problems rather than investment decisions. Calling references including limited partners and former employees and visiting facilities to observe operations firsthand are common practices. This process typically takes three to six months.

What Red Flags Should Investors Consider During Manager Selection?

Observations that may warrant careful evaluation or ending due diligence include:

Audit qualifications or accounting irregularities

Elevated employee turnover or multiple executive departures

Regulatory investigations or settlements

Inconsistent information during due diligence

Pressure tactics or resistance to transparency

How Important Is ESG Integration in Modern Asset Manager Evaluation?

Research indicates approximately 90% of institutional investors increased their ESG information use over the past year, making ESG integration increasingly standard practice.¹¹ Limited partners often require ESG reporting to meet fiduciary obligations and regulatory compliance. Treating ESG as a risk management tool that affects portfolio company performance, and verifying whether managers have maintained ESG commitments made during fundraising, are common approaches.

What Ongoing Monitoring Practices Are Commonly Implemented After Selecting an Asset Manager?

Running quarterly performance attribution to confirm returns come from the hired strategy is common practice. Monitoring portfolio characteristics including concentration, sector weights, and factor exposures can identify style drift before it affects performance. Setting alert thresholds that trigger reviews when managers approach limits for concentration or leverage, and scheduling annual onsite meetings while contacting other limited partners to verify team stability and operational quality, are additional practices.

Citations

