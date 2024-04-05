Transparent Peer Data with Nasdaq eVestment for Asset Owners

In today’s investment landscape, asset owners are expected to do more with less—less time, less certainty, and often, less clarity. Whether you’re managing a public pension, endowment, foundation, or family office, these questions keep coming up:

“How do we really compare to our peers?”

“Are we taking on the right level of risk??”

“Does my consultant recommend similar strategies to their other clients?”

And too often, the answer is: “It’s hard to say.”

But most benchmarking tools don’t give you a fair answer.

The Problem: Anonymized Data, Generic Insights

Traditional peer benchmarking tools often rely on static, anonymized datasets. You’re left comparing your fund to a vague universe of “similar” institutions—without knowing who they are, how they allocate, or what drives their performance.

That’s not benchmarking. That’s guesswork.

The eVestment Advantage: Transparent, Actionable Peer Intelligence

Nasdaq eVestment Peer Benchmarking is purpose built for institutional asset owners who want to move beyond surface-level comparisons. It’s the only platform that offers:

Transparent peer data on over 20,000 institutional plans

Custom peer group creation based on plan size, geography, asset allocation, and more

Performance benchmarking with granularity down to the manager and strategy level

Consultant benchmarking with side-by-side comparisons of client outcomes

This isn’t just about seeing how you stack up—it’s about understanding why.

Watch our Masterclass on “Unlocking Peer Performance Insights with Nasdaq eVestment” to see it in action.