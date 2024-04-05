Transparent Peer Data with Nasdaq eVestment for Asset Owners

In today’s investment landscape, asset owners are expected to do more with less—less time, less certainty, and often, less clarity. Whether you’re managing a public pension, endowment, foundation, or family office, these questions keep coming up:
“How do we really compare to our peers?”
“Are we taking on the right level of risk??”
“Does my consultant recommend similar strategies to their other clients?”
And too often, the answer is: “It’s hard to say.”
But most benchmarking tools don’t give you a fair answer.
The Problem: Anonymized Data, Generic Insights
Traditional peer benchmarking tools often rely on static, anonymized datasets. You’re left comparing your fund to a vague universe of “similar” institutions—without knowing who they are, how they allocate, or what drives their performance.
That’s not benchmarking. That’s guesswork.
The eVestment Advantage: Transparent, Actionable Peer Intelligence
Nasdaq eVestment Peer Benchmarking is purpose built for institutional asset owners who want to move beyond surface-level comparisons. It’s the only platform that offers:
- Transparent peer data on over 20,000 institutional plans
- Custom peer group creation based on plan size, geography, asset allocation, and more
- Performance benchmarking with granularity down to the manager and strategy level
- Consultant benchmarking with side-by-side comparisons of client outcomes
This isn’t just about seeing how you stack up—it’s about understanding why.
Watch our Masterclass on “Unlocking Peer Performance Insights with Nasdaq eVestment” to see it in action.
Use Cases That Matter
Whether you’re preparing for a board meeting, evaluating a new asset class, or challenging a consultant’s recommendation, Peer Benchmarking gives you the context to act with confidence.
- Validate your performance with impartial, data-backed comparisons
- Understand top-performing plans and the asset mixes behind them
- Identify underperforming allocations and reallocate with purpose
- Support governance with visual, exportable reports that resonate with stakeholders
And if your team has the infrastructure, you can integrate Peer Benchmarking data directly into your internal systems via API—enabling deeper analysis and faster decision-making.
Designed for the Way You Work
Every asset owner is different. Some teams are lean and need quick, visual insights. Others have in-house analysts and want to run custom queries. Peer Benchmarking supports both ends of the spectrum:
- Visual dashboards and PDF exports for fast, board-ready reporting
- API access for advanced users who want to embed peer data into internal workflows
- Consultant comparison tools to evaluate the value your advisors are delivering
No matter your structure, the goal is the same: better decisions, backed by better data.
What You’ll See (That You Couldn’t Before)
- How your asset allocation compares to top-performing peers
- Where your benchmark choices are helping—or hurting—your outcomes
- What strategies are gaining traction across your peer group
- How your consultant’s clients are performing relative to others
This level of transparency is what sets Nasdaq eVestment apart from competitors, which often rely on anonymized or stale data.
Why It Matters Now
Markets are volatile. Boards are asking tougher questions. And the pressure to justify every decision is only growing.
Peer Benchmarking gives you the clarity to lead—not just react. It’s not about copying your peers. It’s about learning from them, challenging assumptions, and making smarter, faster, more defensible decisions.
Ready to See How You Compare?
If you’re tired of flying blind—or relying on generic consultant reports—it’s time to take control. Let us show you how Peer Benchmarking can help you uncover insights, validate strategy, and drive better outcomes.
Because in a world where performance is everything, context isn’t optional—it’s essential.