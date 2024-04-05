Institutional Mandates Explained: Definition, Examples, and Why They Exist

The word “mandate” appears in every aspect of institutional investing, from search and accounting to due diligence questionnaires and consultant reports. While it is the organizing concept around which the entire institutional market moves, there’s an assumption that everyone already knows what it means.

However, institutional marketers who misread mandates pitch the wrong strategies to the wrong allocators. Sales professionals may confuse a mandate with a product, and -frame their value proposition. And analysts who treat a mandate as a strategy lose track of how institutions structure their investment decisions.

A mandate isn’t a product, fund, or even a strategy. It is the formal objectives and constraints that govern how an institution deploys capital. Understanding that distinction is what separates professionals who navigate institutional conversations effectively from those who do not.

What Is an Institutional Mandate?

An institutional mandate is a formal investment objective combined with constraints that govern how a pool of capital is managed. The institution defines what it wants to achieve and the boundaries within which the manager must operate.

A Problem Statement, Not a Product

A mandate is like a problem statement with parameters. The institution defines the goal and then outlines the conditions under which it must be pursued.

These conditions can vary and may restrict the asset classes, the geographies, or the level of risk the manager can take on. Institutions structure investment authority this way because they manage capital on behalf of investors, and fiduciary responsibility requires that every investment decision be traced back to a defined purpose.

The mandate creates traceability and drives the selection of managers whose investment approach best fits the mandate’s specific parameters.

Key Takeaways

Understanding institutional mandates starts with recognizing that the mandate is the framework that governs how and why capital gets deployed in the first place.

A mandate is a formal objective combined with specific constraints. It defines the institution’s goals and the boundaries within which any manager must operate to get there.

Mandates create accountability for institutions that invest on behalf of others, often pension funds, endowments, insurance companies, and foundations, which carry long-term obligations to beneficiaries.

Managers are first evaluated on how well their investment approach fits the mandate.Track record is often secondary.

The mandate defines the need. The strategy is how a manager proposes to meet it. The search is the process of finding the right match. The allocation is the capital committed once that match is made.

Why Institutional Mandates Exist

The mandate exists to govern how institutional investors manage capital on behalf of others.

Connecting Goals to Investment Authority

Institutions need to translate obligations into daily investment decisions that can be delegated to an external manager. In the case of a pension fund, liabilities can stretch 30 years into the future, and the responsible investment committee cannot make every portfolio decision itself. The mandate encodes the institution’s long-term goals and delegates the investment authority within those boundaries. The manager then operates within that framework, exercising discretion when permitted by the mandate.

The Role of Governance and Accountability

The mandate also serves a governance function, protecting all parties involved. Investment committees approve mandates before capital is allocated, while managers execute within them and are measured against the objectives they define. This structure establishes a standard against which performance can be assessed against the mandate’s stated objective.

The Anatomy of an Institutional Mandate

Every mandate is built on the same underlying architecture. Understanding architecture and why each element exists is what separates professionals who can navigate instructional conversations from those who cannot.

Objective: What Success Looks Like

The objective layer of a mandate establishes what the institution needs the pool of capital to achieve. It is defined by three components:

Return target: This is stated as either an absolute figure or a relative one, such as outperforming a benchmark. For example, a pension fund may seek a rate tied to actuarial assumptions, while an endowment may target a spending rate plus inflation.

This is stated as either an absolute figure or a relative one, such as outperforming a benchmark. For example, a pension fund may seek a rate tied to actuarial assumptions, while an endowment may target a spending rate plus inflation. Time horizon: This is the period over which the objective must be achieved. It can span decades and directly influence how much short-term volatility a mandate can tolerate.

This is the period over which the objective must be achieved. It can span decades and directly influence how much short-term volatility a mandate can tolerate. Risk tolerance: This is the degree of portfolio volatility, drawdown, or the loss the institution can absorb without compromising its obligations.

Constraints: The Boundaries That Shape Selection

While objectives define success, constraints define the playing field. A mandate typically establishes boundaries in six areas where the manager operates.

Asset class: Restricts the types of securities the manager may hold

Restricts the types of securities the manager may hold Geography: Defines whether the portfolio is domestic, global, or focused on specific regions

Defines whether the portfolio is domestic, global, or focused on specific regions Liquidity requirements: Sets minimum standards for how quickly an investment can be converted to cash

Sets minimum standards for how quickly an investment can be converted to cash ESG or responsible investment considerations: May exclude certain sectors or require adherence to a screening policy

May exclude certain sectors or require adherence to a screening policy Regulatory restrictions: Reflect the legal environment governing the institution

Reflect the legal environment governing the institution Concentration limits: Caps exposure to any single issuer, sector, or geography to prevent undue risk

Beyond the investment parameters, mandates also include a governance layer with reporting requirements, rebalancing authority, and performance review cadence.

Mandates vs. Strategies vs. Searches vs. Allocations



There are four important terms to know when discussing institutional investment. As they are used interchangeably, the distinctions between them can be unclear, particularly for professionals new to the space.

The mandate is the starting point and formal objective. It is the “what and why” set by the asset owner before any manager is involved.

is the starting point and formal objective. It is the “what and why” set by the asset owner before any manager is involved. The strategy is the “how,” the investment approach that a manager uses within a defined market or asset class.

is the “how,” the investment approach that a manager uses within a defined market or asset class. The search is the process of finding managers whose strategies are compatible with a mandate’s requirements.

is the process of finding managers whose strategies are compatible with a mandate’s requirements. The allocation is capital committed to a selected manager once the search is complete.

In an example of a pension fund, the mandate may be to include emerging markets equity exposure, subject to ESG constraints, to meet its long-term return target. It then issues an RFP (the search) to identify managers operating in the space. Each responding manager will submit details of their investment approach (the strategy), and then the fund selects the manager whose strategy most closely fits the mandate and makes the allocation.

Understanding this sequence reframes how professionals should approach institutional conversations.

How Institutional Mandates Shape Manager Selection

Once approved, the mandate becomes the lens through which every manager's evaluation is conducted.

Institutions start with the mandate, then search for managers whose investment approach can operate credibly within those parameters. The constraint is the starting point for evaluation. For example, a manager with a compelling track record in global equities will not be selected for a domestic small-cap mandate, regardless of their track record.

When an institution evaluates a short list of candidates, due diligence examines five dimensions:

The first is the investment process , and whether the manager’s approach is consistent with the mandate’s objectives and risk parameters.

, and whether the manager’s approach is consistent with the mandate’s objectives and risk parameters. The second is risk management and how the manager identifies and responds to risk.

and how the manager identifies and responds to risk. The third is operational capabilities around the strategy including the manager’s infrastructure, reporting systems, and governance.

around the strategy including the manager’s infrastructure, reporting systems, and governance. The fourth is operational stability with regard to the portfolio management team and the manager’s firm as a whole.

Finally, the fee structure covers the manager's costs relative to the mandate’s size, complexity, and expected return profile.

Each of these dimensions is evaluated relative to the mandate. Understanding the mandate structure that governs an institution’s decisions makes it possible to assess strategies and communicate that to stakeholders.

Common Types of Institutional Mandates

Mandate structures fall into a few common categories, each reflecting a different purpose. Understanding them offers a practical way to interpret what an institution needs when it enters a search.

A growth equity mandate targets capital appreciation over a long time horizon, typically with a tolerance for higher risk and less liquidity. University endowments, which manage assets in perpetuity, often operate with mandates of this type.

targets capital appreciation over a long time horizon, typically with a tolerance for higher risk and less liquidity. University endowments, which manage assets in perpetuity, often operate with mandates of this type. A liability-driven mandate is common among defined benefit pension funds and is structured to match investment returns to the institution's future payment obligations. The objective isn’t to maximize returns, but to ensure pension payments are fully funded.

is common among defined benefit pension funds and is structured to match investment returns to the institution's future payment obligations. The objective isn’t to maximize returns, but to ensure pension payments are fully funded. An ESG or responsible investment mandate incorporates environmental, social, and governance constraints alongside a financial return target. The constraints may take the form of exclusions or positive screening requirements, and while the financial return objective remains, the investable universe is also shaped by non-financial criteria.

incorporates environmental, social, and governance constraints alongside a financial return target. The constraints may take the form of exclusions or positive screening requirements, and while the financial return objective remains, the investable universe is also shaped by non-financial criteria. A core fixed income mandate prioritizes stable income, capital preservation, and liquidity. It is typically used by institutions with near-term cash flow obligations or with conservative risk tolerances where protecting principal matters as much as returns.

While these categories are not exhaustive, they illustrate the principle that a mandate type is a direct expression of institutional purpose.

Building Institutional Market Understanding

Understanding what a mandate is and how it drives manager selection is foundational knowledge for any professional working in institutional markets. Asset managers that consistently attract institutional capital are those who can identify which mandates their strategies are suited to. They engage decision-makers at the right moment and position their capabilities in terms that map directly to an institution’s stated objectives and constraints.

The Nasdaq eVestment™ platform is designed to address that challenge. It gives asset managers access to institutional market intelligence, such as allocator profiles, consultant activity, mandate signals, and competitive benchmarking data. It helps enable distribution and strategy teams to move from general awareness of the institutional markets to precise, evidence-based targeting.

Institutional Mandates Frequently Asked Questions

What is an institutional mandate in simple terms?

An institutional mandate is a formal investment objective combined with specific constraints that govern how a pool of capital should be managed.

What is the difference between a mandate and a strategy?

A mandate defines the institution’s objectives and constraints. The strategy is the investment approach the manager uses to pursue returns within a defined market or asset class.

Who creates investment mandates?

Investment committees or boards at institutional investors create mandates within the context of their Investment Policy Statements that are based on the institution's long-term obligations and goals.

Why do institutions use mandates instead of just picking managers based solely on performance?

Mandates ensure that investment decisions align with the institution's fiduciary obligations and long-term goals, not just recent performance. Mandates create accountability by ensuring every investment decision is tied back to a defined purpose.

What constraints typically appear in a mandate?

Common constraints include asset class, geography, liquidity requirements, risk limits, or responsible investment considerations.

How long does a typical mandate last?

Mandate duration varies by objective and institution type. Some mandates are open-ended and reviewed periodically as part of an ongoing manager monitoring process, while others have defined time horizons.

What is a mandate search?

A mandate search is the formal process an institution runs to identify and evaluate investment managers.

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