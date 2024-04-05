Asset Owners vs. Asset Managers: Understanding Roles, Responsibilities, and Risk

In institutional investing, the distinction between asset owners and asset managers plays a central role in how capital is allocated, risks are managed, and decisions are made. While the two are closely connected, they serve fundamentally different functions within the investment ecosystem.

Asset owners are responsible for capital on behalf of beneficiaries and establish the objectives, constraints, and governance structures that guide investment activity. Asset managers, in turn, are engaged to invest that capital according to the strategies and mandates set by the owner. Although their work is interconnected, authority, accountability, and fiduciary responsibility are not shared equally between the two roles.

A clear understanding of how asset owners and asset managers differ, particularly in terms of decision rights, risk tolerance, and fiduciary obligations, provides important context for how institutional investment decisions are developed, evaluated, and overseen.

Key Takeaways

Asset owners hold capital on behalf of beneficiaries and bear ultimate responsibility for how it is managed. Asset managers are hired to invest that capital in line with the owners’ objectives and constraints.

Asset owners set investment objectives, governance, and risk constraints, and appoint managers. Asset managers implement the strategy and make day-to-day investment decisions within that mandate.

Asset owners carry ultimate fiduciary responsibility to their beneficiaries and are thus risk aware and process driven. Managers are evaluated on performance within their mandated scope, and their obligations run contractually to the owner, not directly to the beneficiaries.

Asset owners measure success by meeting long-term obligations to beneficiaries through funded status, liability coverage, and sustainable returns. Asset managers measure success by benchmarking against peers and indexes, growth in assets under management, and whether they are meeting mandate objectives.

The owner–manager relationship is principal–agent. Managers serve at the owner's discretion, within the terms the owner sets and can revise.

What Is an Asset Owner?

An asset owner is an entity that holds capital on behalf of a defined group of beneficiaries and has fiduciary responsibility for its management. Asset owners may invest directly or through internal teams, but they set strategy, define constraints, and often delegate day-to-day investment authority to external managers.



The Institutions That Hold Capital

The asset owner category covers a wide range of institutional structures , each with a distinct beneficiary base and liability profile. They can include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, and insurance companies. Beneficiaries can include individuals such as retirees, teachers, first responders, students receiving university scholarships, and insurance policyholders.



Fiduciary duties ensure those who manage other people’s money act in the beneficiaries' interests rather than their own. While managers have delegated authority to execute, the fiduciary obligation and the accountability that come with it remain with the owner.



Understanding who asset owners are and their obligations is critical to understanding how the institutional ecosystem operates.

What Is an Asset Manager?

An asset manager is a firm or investment professional hired by an asset owner to oversee and deploy capital in accordance with defined objectives and constraints. Asset managers execute it within the mandate's parameters.

The Professionals Who Deploy Capital

Asset managers can take many forms depending on the asset classes and strategies they specialize in. These include firms focused on long-only investments in public markets, those that employ both long and short strategies (such as hedge funds), and managers focused on private markets (such as private equity, private debt, and real assets). Some firms operate across multiple or all three of these areas. . They all share a common theme: discretionary authority over someone else's capital, exercised within the boundaries the owner has established.



Manager compensation is typically tied to their assets under management, performance relative to a benchmark or hurdle, or both. Managers are evaluated on what they can control within their mandate, not on whether the owners’ long-term obligations are ultimately met.

What Are the Differences Between Asset Owners and Asset Managers?

Asset owners and asset managers are often discussed together, but they occupy distinctly different roles within the institutional investment ecosystem. Their responsibilities, decision rights, and incentives are shaped by fundamentally different obligations one grounded in long-term stewardship, the other in execution and performance.

Understanding these differences is essential for anyone working across pensions, endowments, insurers, sovereign funds, or investment firms, particularly as expectations around risk, accountability, and outcomes continue to evolve.



This structure is more nuanced than simply dividing responsibilities. Differences in time horizon, fiduciary duty, and revenue model between asset owners and asset managers shape their risk tolerance, portfolio approach, and what each considers an acceptable outcome. While asset owners retain a fiduciary duty that cannot be fully delegated, asset managers are bound by contractual obligations to the owner. In theory, these obligations should align both parties toward a shared acceptable outcome, but in practice, their definitions of success may diverge due to distinct priorities and accountability frameworks.

Fiduciary Responsibility Explained: Who Is Accountable to Whom?

The accountability structure in institutional investing is typically hierarchical rather than a partnership of equals. Asset owners work for beneficiaries, while asset managers work for owners.

The Principal-Agent Relationship

The relationship between an asset owner and its managers is structured as a principal-agent relationship, with the owner as the principal and the manager as the agent. Authority flows in one direction. Asset owners can delegate investment tasks to asset managers, but they retain fiduciary responsibility. The owner’s board or investment committee retains the ultimate accountability for every allocation made under its governance framework, including those executed by external managers.



Why Process Matters to Asset Owners

A fiduciary committee must be able to defend its decisions to beneficiaries and regulators regardless of how the investment ultimately performs. Maintaining the integrity of the process is widely recognized as an important governance safeguard. Fiduciary responsibility shapes not just accountability structures but also how each party defines success, and those definitions of success can differ between managers and owners.

How Asset Owners and Asset Managers Define Success

Asset owners and asset managers aren’t always aiming for the same outcome, and understanding the differences is key to understanding the institutional ecosystem.



Asset owners define success by obligations, not only returns. The primary measure is whether the fund can meet its long-term commitments to beneficiaries (pension payments, endowment distributions, and insurance claims) on time. The ratio of assets to liabilities, known as funded status, is a critical health metric. A funding ratio above 100% indicates assets are sufficient to cover projected obligations, while a lower ratio signals a structural gap that demands attention.



Asset owners also track return targets, governance compliance, and process integrity because a decision that produces good outcomes through poor process can still represent a fiduciary failure.



For asset managers, one of the primary measures of investment success is outperforming their benchmark. The commercial incentive structure is also distinct. Management fees are typically calculated as a percentage of assets under management, so AUM growth directly drives revenue. Performance fees reward returns above a hurdle or benchmark, and peer group rankings influence mandate wins and client retention.

These differences help explain why conversations between asset owners and asset managers often fail to fully address the priorities or concerns of the other party, particularly around risk tolerance and definitions of success. The distinct incentive structures also clarify why asset owners emphasize rigorous process and governance sometimes even when investment results are strong because their accountability extends beyond returns to meeting long-term obligations and maintaining fiduciary standards.

Why Asset Owners Are Process-Driven and Risk-Aware

The focus on process for asset owners isn’t a preference but designed for legal accountability, and understanding this is important to work across the institutional ecosystem.

Governance as a Feature, Not a Bug

Fiduciaries are evaluated on the conduct behind a decision, not just its outcome. As a result, the focus is less on whether an investment succeeded and more on whether the decision-making process was sound when the decision was made. This means a well-reasoned decision with a poor outcome may be legally defensible while a great outcome with a flawed process may not be. For asset owners, written investment policies are documented evidence that due diligence occurred, and serve as both an operational roadmap and a governance record.

The Asymmetry of Downside Risk

The other driver is asymmetry. When an asset owner's portfolio suffers a significant loss, the consequences fall on beneficiaries who cannot absorb them. This explains why asset owners evaluate managers not only on returns but on process consistency, risk transparency, and mandate adherence. A manager who delivers strong performance through undisclosed style drift can introduce governance and oversight risks, even when short-term results are positive.

For managers and vendors engaging with asset owners, the context frames what a compelling proposal might look like. They must lead with governance, documented risk controls, and reporting transparency.

Asset Owner vs Asset Manager Common Misconceptions

Professionals new to the institutional ecosystem often encounter common assumptions that can affect expectations and outcomes.



“Asset managers make the investment decisions.”

A common misconception. In most institutional settings, asset managers execute investment decisions within parameters defined by asset owners. Strategic asset allocation, risk budgets, and mandate constraints are typically set at the board or investment committee level.

“Strong performance is all that matters.”

Returns are important, but asset owners and managers alike are evaluated on more than performance alone. Mandate adherence, risk transparency, governance discipline, and process consistency are critical for both parties. Achieving strong results through undisclosed risk-taking or style drift can undermine governance and oversight, highlighting that governance and risk awareness matter for managers as much as they do for owners.

“Asset owners and asset managers are partners.”

While collaborative, the relationship is more accurately described as a principal–agent one. Asset managers operate within owner-defined mandates, and those mandates may be revised or terminated based on a range of considerations, including governance and strategic alignment.

“Selling to the manager means reaching the decision-maker.”

Engaging with asset managers does not always mean reaching the ultimate capital decision-maker. Capital allocation authority typically resides with the asset owner, making an understanding of owner priorities such as governance, reporting, and risk oversight—critical for proposals to advance.

What This Means in Practice Across the Institutional Ecosystem

Understanding the distinction between owner-managers is essential for communication, prioritization, and expectations within the institutional ecosystem.

For technology and data providers, the most common mistake is positioning a product around "investment decision-making" without distinguishing which decisions they’re referring to. Owners and managers have different priorities that require different value propositions. Sales cycles also affect decision timing.

For early-career asset management employees, understanding the fiduciary hierarchy explains why client behavior may seem slow or cautious. They need documentation, an extended approval process, and governance reviews to meet their legal obligations. Recognizing this improves client service, reduces frustration, and helps anticipate obstacles before they arise.

How Nasdaq eVestment™ Supports Asset Owner- Manager Workflows

For investment teams facing intricate governance, demands stand out by addressing the distinct needs of asset owners and asset managers. Asset owners can leverage Nasdaq eVestment to build customized peer groups, analyze allocation strategies, and generate board-ready reports from independently sourced institutional data ensuring alignment with fiduciary and governance requirements.

Meanwhile, asset managers benefit from transparent benchmarking and performance insights that help them understand how their results compare to those of peer institutions. By making allocation trends and success metrics visible for both sides, Nasdaq eVestment bridges the gap between owners' process-driven priorities and managers' focus on performance, empowering both groups with actionable intelligence tailored to their roles.

For other professionals in the institutional ecosystem, this same data infrastructure can also inform a clear understanding of how political workflows, accountability structures, and success metrics operate in practice.

Asset Owners vs Asset Managers Frequently Asked Questions

What is the difference between an asset owner and an asset manager?

An asset owner holds capital on behalf of beneficiaries and bears fiduciary responsibility for its management. An asset manager is hired to deploy that capital in accordance with the objectives and constraints the owner defines.

What are examples of asset owners?

Corporate pensions, public pensions, endowments, foundations, family offices, insurers, sovereign wealth funds, superannuation funds, union or multi‑employer plans, and others.



What are examples of asset managers?

Asset managers include firms specializing in long-only investments in public markets, those employing both long and short strategies such as hedge funds and managers focused on private markets, including private equity, private debt, and real assets. Some asset management firms operate across multiple or all of these areas.

Who has fiduciary responsibility the asset owner or asset manager?

Asset owners bear ultimate fiduciary responsibility to their beneficiaries, a duty that cannot be fully delegated. Asset managers hold contractual obligations to the asset owner, not a direct fiduciary duty to the underlying beneficiaries.



Why are asset owners so focused on process?

Under the prudent person standard, fiduciaries are evaluated on the decision-making process, not just outcomes. A well-reasoned decision that produces a poor result may be defensible, while a favorable outcome reached through a flawed process may not be. Documenting decisions for boards, beneficiaries, and regulators makes process integrity a legal requirement rather than a preference.

How do asset owners and asset managers measure success differently?

Asset owners measure success by meeting long-term obligations like funded status and sustainable returns, while asset managers measure success by benchmark outperformance and client retention.



Can an organization be both an asset owner and an asset manager?

Yes. Some institutions manage assets internally while outsourcing other mandates externally. The roles remain structurally distinct even within the same organization.