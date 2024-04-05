How Investment Mandates Work: The 5-Stage Lifecycle from Selection to Replacement

The mandate is won. The real evaluation has just begun. Understanding the lifecycle that follows quarterly reviews, peer comparisons, and replacement risk determines whether a relationship endures or ends.



While most professionals invest heavily in pursuing mandates, not all have a full understanding of how institutions assess them once they are awarded. Institutional mandates typically involve qualified institutional buyers, pension funds, endowments, and other sophisticated investors subject to specific regulatory frameworks and fiduciary standards. The gap is where relationships are lost. Institutional allocators consistently monitor their portfolios with structured processes as a manager moves from active oversight to active replacement consideration. Understanding each stage of the lifecycle, from the initial search through funding, monitoring, and potential replacement, determines whether a mandate endures.

The Mandate Lifecycle: An Overview

Institutional mandates are living agreements that are under continuous negotiation. Once a contract is signed, the relationship it governs is constantly assessed, stress-tested, and re-evaluated. As FCLT Global notes, the mandate isn’t just a legal contract but a mutual mechanism to align the asset managers’ behaviors with the objectives of the asset owner.

The mandate lifecycle moves through five interconnected states: search, selection, funding, monitoring, and review or replacement. Each stage has its own stakeholders, decision critics, and potential failure points. Continuous monitoring ensures that a manager's performance, team, and investment process meet expectations. This function starts the moment a mandate is funded, and its findings feed directly back into the search stage when managers fall short.

Asset owners who routinely meet with managers rather than only in response to their performance are better positioned to make sound long-term decisions. And applying this discipline at every stage is what separates institutional allocators who manage relationships from those who merely administer them.



Key Takeaways

Mandates are living decisions, and winning a mandate opens the evaluation process, it doesn’t conclude it. Every funded strategy is subject to continuous monitoring, benchmarking, and peer comparison.

Manager searches involve investment staff, external consultants, and investment committees, and can span several months to well over a year, depending on strategy complexity.

Funding is not immediate. Capital deployment often occurs in tranches and is subject to legal documentation, operational readiness, and market conditions, particularly for private market mandates.

Post-funding scrutiny is structured and ongoing. Managers face quarterly performance reviews and are evaluated against their mandate benchmark and peer group.

Sustained underperformance, style drift, key personnel departures, or organizational changes can trigger a replacement search regardless of relationship history.

Reporting consistency, data transparency, and responsiveness shape institutional confidence independently of performance, and poor marks in these areas can accelerate a review.

Stage 1: The Mandate Search

The mandate search is the starting point for investment staff, external consultants, and investment committees seeking a manager to execute the investment strategy.

What Triggers a Search

A mandate search is typically initiated by institutional investors such as pension funds, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds operating under defined fiduciary obligations and regulatory requirements. The Government Finance Officers Association recommends that pension boards establish a long-term strategic asset allocation policy and that decision-makers continuously monitor adherence to it. When a portfolio drifts from those targets, or when a manager is terminated, a formal search is triggered.



The most common catalysts for a search are a strategy shift in asset allocation, a manager termination, or a shift into a new strategy. While a simple public equity search may resolve in six months, a complex alternatives search can take considerably longer.

The Role of Consultants and Gatekeepers

The GFOA recommends that governing bodies appoint a pension investment consultant or review committee to conduct the search.

Investment consultants advised on more than $20 trillion in institutional assets globally, and in 2024, 1,390 U.S. investor mandates totaling $89 billion in value closed with consultant involvement. Endowments and foundations may share RFPs with five to ten firms before narrowing the field to two or three finalists for interviews. Managers who aren’t present in consultants' databases or lack relationships with gatekeepers are at a disadvantage before a single document is even viewed.

The search stage isn’t just administrative. It is the first competitive filter on the mandate lifecycle, and it rewards preparation, database presence, and relationship depth.

Stage 2: The Investment Mandate Selection Process

The candidate pool then undergoes quantitative screening and qualitative judgment using multiple evaluation strategies. The CFA Institute notes that evaluating an investment manager isn’t just about results but also about how those results were achieved and whether that investment process will yield the same results in the future.

Evaluation Criteria: Beyond Performance

The selection process starts with quantitative screening. Committees examine track records across multiple time horizons and evaluate them relative to the mandate benchmark. Risk-adjusted return metrics help them understand the conditions and mechanisms under which the returns occurred.

However, quantitative screens alone cannot command the decision-making process, as research from Fiducient Advisors shows that over a 10-year period, 92% of top-quartile managers had a three-year stretch in which their results fell into the bottom half of their peer group. Quantitative assessments are a starting point for qualitative due diligence, with allocators using all available information to make the best-informed judgment about future performance.

A manager's quantitative profile at any given point in time can misrepresent the quality of their performance. Qualitative evaluation considers investment philosophy, process discipline, team stability, and organizational infrastructure.

The Due Diligence Process

Semi-finalists are then issued due diligence questionnaires. This allows institutions to assess their compliance infrastructure, team composition, risk management, and operational results in a structured, comparable format. The questionnaire is a foundational tool that underpins subsequent operational due diligence meetings, visits, and reference verifications.

Institutions select managers whose processes are repeatable, transparent, and aligned with mandate constraints. Even the best performance will lose to competitors who demonstrate process discipline, organizational stability, and operational transparency.

Stage 3: Mandate Funding and Implementation

It can take weeks, even months, between winning a mandate and receiving capital. This is typically when many distribution teams lose momentum and where relationships can be stress-tested before a single trade is even placed.

From Selection to First Dollar

Operational groundwork must be in place before capital moves. The investment management contract is not just a legal document but also a mutual mechanism to align asset managers' behavior with the objectives of asset owners. Negotiating and executing the Investment Management Agreement takes time. After a manager has been selected, they must set up custodian relationships and accounts and perform due diligence.

Capital deployment for liquid public market mandates typically follows, although timing can shift based on market conditions or liquidity constraints. However, the picture is structurally different for private market mandates, as private equity uses staged funding rather than collecting all capital upfront.

Access to institutional mandates is limited to managers meeting specific regulatory, operational, and compliance requirements established by the allocating institution and applicable securities regulations.

Tranche Funding and Ramp-Up

Even for liquid mandates, initial funding doesn’t always represent a full commitment. Institutions can sometimes deploy capital in “tranches” by testing execution quality, custodian performance, and reporting before completing the allocation. FCLT Global recommends contract terms with defined renewal periods to reinforce long-term alignment.

Once the capital is deployed and a track record has started, the mandate enters its most demanding phase, continuous monitoring.

Stage 4: Mandate Review and Monitoring

Funding a mandate formalizes scrutiny, and from the first quarter of performance onward, managers must operate within a structured evaluation framework with a regular cadence. This is the longest stage of the lifecycle, and for many managers it is the most poorly understood.

Quarterly Reviews and Performance Attribution

Quarterly performance reviews are standard, and portfolio performance in each asset class is regularly reviewed against internal benchmarks on a quarterly and annual basis. In many cases, consultants will provide parallel research and recommendations alongside the internal reviews.

However, performance isn’t everything. Committees want to understand how the results were generated and to identify returns attributable to the asset owners’ decisions versus those attributable to the investment manager. Attribution analysis separates skill from market tailwinds to determine whether a manager is performing or merely benefiting from a favorable environment.

Benchmarking and Peer Comparison

While returns are evaluated against the mandates' assigned benchmark, a second layer includes a peer-group comparison with managers assessed against those running comparable strategies. Regardless of absolute return levels, consistent underperformance relative to peers triggers closer scrutiny.

What Institutions Monitor Beyond Performance

The GFOA recommends that pension boards implement an ongoing risk control program with periodic compliance reviews and that managers be required to give notice of changes in firm ownership or key personnel. Anything that deviates from the manager’s stated investment process, including senior team departures, ownership changes, and shifts in strategy, is flagged.

Reporting quality, responsiveness, and consistency in communications all shape end-investors’ confidence in their managers. And when concerns grow, the mandate shifts from active monitoring to replacement consideration.

Stage 5: Manager Replacement in Institutional Mandates

No mandate is permanent. Regardless of their track record or relationship, every manager operates with the knowledge that sustained underperformance or a significant organizational change can reopen the search.

What Triggers Replacement Consideration

The most common cause to trigger a search is poor performance relative to the benchmark and peers. A survey of 218 institutional investors across 22 countries found that poor performance is the most dominant cause for replacement. Other triggers can include style drift, key personnel departures, and ownership or structural changes at the management firm. Strategic shifts at the asset owner level, such as when a plan eliminates or reduces exposure to an entire asset class, can also trigger a search, regardless of the manager's performance.

The Watch List and Termination Process

The GFOA recommends an institutional investment policy to formally define the watch list, termination guidelines, and procedures for placing a manager under review.

A formal watch list puts a manager under scrutiny with defined expectations for improvement. The idea is to assess whether or not the underlying strategy is intact, the management team is stable, and the strategy has demonstrated the ability to outperform over a full market cycle.

Replacement searches typically begin before a formal termination. This sequencing is a standard institutional practice and minimizes the amount of time capital sits undeployed.

Once a replacement is selected, transition management specialists oversee the transfer of assets between managers. Transition events are the most consequential challenge institutional investors face, and the approach and execution can have a material impact on costs and returns.

Maintaining relationships during the termination matters because a manager who handles an exit professionally will remain a candidate in future searches.

Unlock Institutional Intelligence with Nasdaq eVestment™

Managing institutional relationships across this multi-stage lifecycle calls for constant access to accurate, comparable data. Nasdaq eVestment™ supports distribution, consultant relations, and product marketing teams with the institutional intelligence needed to navigate each stage.

It offers benchmarking data to help performance, peer comparison tools to understand competitive positioning, and market analysts to help where allocator attention and capital are moving. For professionals who need to anticipate evaluation cycles rather than react to them, Nasdaq eVestment brings together the data infrastructure that turns lifecycle awareness into a practical advantage.

Mandate lifecycle Institutional Investing Frequently Asked Questions Section

Can a manager hold multiple mandates from the same asset owner?

Yes. Large institutional investors regularly award multiple mandates to the same manager across different asset classes or strategies, provided each passes its own separate evaluation.

Do all institutional investors use consultants in the mandate process?

No. While pension funds and endowments frequently rely on investment consultants, some sovereign wealth funds and larger insurers conduct searches entirely in-house. The institutional mandate process is governed by fiduciary standards and regulatory frameworks that vary by institution type, jurisdiction, and investment strategy.

What happens to a mandate if the asset owner's strategic allocation changes?

A strategic allocation shift can reduce or terminate a mandate, regardless of the manager's performance. If an institution eliminates exposure to an asset class, the managers within it lose funding, regardless of how well they have executed.

Are mandate terms and fees negotiable after initial funding?

Fee renegotiations can occur, particularly during formal mandate reviews or when a manager is seeking to retain a large allocation. Institutional investors increasingly benchmark fee structures against peers and may initiate discussions as part of a broader contract review.

How does ESG integration affect mandate evaluation?

ESG considerations increasingly appear as explicit mandate constraints and monitoring criteria, with managers facing additional reporting requirements alongside financial performance metrics. Requirements vary significantly by institution, geography, and regulatory context.

What role does technology play in mandate monitoring?

Institutions often use portfolio analytics platforms, risk-monitoring systems, and benchmarking databases to evaluate managers' performance and process consistency.

Can a manager appeal a termination decision?

Formal appeals are not common. Managers have the best opportunity to influence an outcome during the watch period and when presenting evidence of process improvement to the investment committee.