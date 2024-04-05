Board Management for Public & Private Companies

Many assume Boardvantage, Nasdaq’s board management solution, is only for companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. That’s not the case. While Boardvantage is a trusted choice for public companies, it’s also used by private enterprises and highly regulated organizations seeking secure, modern board governance tools.

What Is Boardvantage?

Boardvantage is a secure, cloud-based platform that simplifies how boards work. It brings together meeting management, document distribution, digital approvals, compliance workflows, and communication into one streamlined solution.

It integrates with productivity tools like Microsoft 365, Google Drive, DocuSign, and Zoom, and includes built-in AI that summarizes long board materials into concise takeaways. For example, Nasdaq Boardvantage’s newly released AI-powered minutes tool streamlines manual workflows and quickly produces high-quality, detailed meeting minutes. Simply add your meeting agendas, materials, and notes, and receive customizable draft minutes tailored to your needs. This makes it easier for directors to prepare, collaborate, and make decisions.

Who Uses It?

Boardvantage supports three key audiences:

Corporate Secretaries use it to organize meetings, distribute materials, and control access to sensitive documents.

use it to organize meetings, distribute materials, and control access to sensitive documents. Board Members rely on it to access agendas, annotate documents, and complete tasks—all in a secure environment.

rely on it to access agendas, annotate documents, and complete tasks—all in a secure environment. General Counsel and Legal Teams count on it to reduce risk, maintain compliance, and ensure confidentiality.

These users span public and private companies across industries—especially those with complex governance needs or sensitive data, such as finance and healthcare.

Read More: What Are Typical Board Member Roles and Responsibilities?

Why It’s Not Just for Nasdaq-Listed Companies

While Boardvantage is an ideal fit for public companies due to features like D&O questionnaires, many private companies benefit from its governance capabilities. For instance, private healthcare networks, financial institutions, government agencies, educational institutions, or corporations can use it to securely manage approvals, centralize materials, and maintain strict access controls.

Boardvantage supports any organization that values governance, security, and time-saving tools—regardless of whether they’re publicly listed.

Why Organizations Choose Boardvantage

Boardvantage stands out in the governance software space for three main reasons:

Product Innovation – First-to-market with AI built specifically for board materials and board workflows.

– First-to-market with AI built specifically for board materials and board workflows. Security – Built with the same infrastructure Nasdaq uses to run global markets.

– Built with the same infrastructure Nasdaq uses to run global markets. Customer Support – Known for responsive, award-winning support that helps clients onboard quickly and use features effectively.

– Known for responsive, award-winning support that helps clients onboard quickly and use features effectively. Unmatched Expertise: Access our board member community, the Nasdaq Center for Board Excellence, to connect with experts committed to strengthening corporate governance and leadership effectiveness.

Common Boardvantage Use Cases

Boardvantage replaces outdated, manual processes with secure digital workflows. Common use cases include:

Eliminating email- or paper-based board packet distribution

Enabling secure document reviews and approvals

Automating compliance questionnaires and board evaluations

Streamlining director onboarding and access management

Who Makes the Decision?

Purchasing typically starts with a corporate secretary or general counsel, who evaluates options and sets up a demo. After that, board members often weigh in before a final decision is made. These internal champions are critical to introducing the solution and ensuring adoption.

Competitive Edge

Boardvantage’s edge comes from combining strong security, seamless integration, and deep governance expertise. It was built by Nasdaq for organizations that need to get governance right—not just keep up with it.

Boardvantage is used by some of the world’s most security-conscious organizations—not because they’re Nasdaq-listed, but because they demand tools that make board meetings smarter, faster, and safer.

If your organization values secure collaboration and smarter governance, Boardvantage is ready to help—no listing required.