Introducing Nasdaq Boardvantage AI: Intelligent Tools for the Future of the Boardroom

In today's dynamic corporate landscape, Governance teams and Board Directors face increasing pressures to make informed decisions quickly. From macro issues impacting the economic environment to navigating challenges like market volatility, activism and cybersecurity, it’s critical to stay ahead. However, that doesn’t mean that the typical board meeting should feel like a chore, with seemingly endless lengthy and intricate board books. The reality is that meeting prep is becoming increasingly more complex and it’s impacting the value of important discussions in the boardroom.

At Nasdaq, we understand these challenges and are committed to providing solutions that meet your needs. That's why we are excited to unveil Nasdaq Boardvantage AI, a purpose-built intelligence toolkit designed specifically for boards and governance professionals. This cutting-edge technology is seamlessly integrated into our industry-leading board management platform, bringing best-in-class AI directly into your boardroom to help cut down on preparation time and help maximize efficiencies throughout the meeting cycle.

Key Features and Benefits

Summarize Board Materials

Stay Focused on Critical Issues : Simplify the review of lengthy and intricate board books, saving up to 10-30 hours of manual work per month. This allows board directors to focus on strategic decision-making rather than getting bogged down in too much details.

: Simplify the review of lengthy and intricate board books, saving up to 10-30 hours of manual work per month. This allows board directors to focus on strategic decision-making rather than getting bogged down in too much details. Generate Instant Executive Summaries : Enhance decision-making with instant executive summaries from detailed board materials. Corporate secretaries can now provide concise and actionable insights to the board, ensuring that critical information is always at their fingertips.

: Enhance decision-making with instant executive summaries from detailed board materials. Corporate secretaries can now provide concise and actionable insights to the board, ensuring that critical information is always at their fingertips. Quickly Deliver Insights: Improve preparation, alignment, and efficiency in meetings by quickly delivering insights from complex documents. General counsel can now ensure that all legal and compliance issues are addressed promptly and accurately.

Create Meeting Minutes

Capture Discussions Fast : Swiftly create precise and comprehensive meeting minutes that document crucial board decisions and discussions. This feature is invaluable for corporate secretaries who need to ensure that all board actions are accurately recorded.

: Swiftly create precise and comprehensive meeting minutes that document crucial board decisions and discussions. This feature is invaluable for corporate secretaries who need to ensure that all board actions are accurately recorded. Streamline the Minutes Creation Process: Reduce the time traditionally taken to create minutes, providing prompt access to recorded minutes for timely decision-making. Board directors can now review and approve minutes faster, ensuring that decisions are implemented without delay.

AI Board Assistant (Coming Soon)

Get Ready for Smarter Board Meetings : The AI Board Assistant will review and digest board materials into strategic insights and recommendations rapidly, enabling informed decision-making. This feature will be a game-changer for board directors who need to make quick, data-driven decisions.

: The AI Board Assistant will review and digest board materials into strategic insights and recommendations rapidly, enabling informed decision-making. This feature will be a game-changer for board directors who need to make quick, data-driven decisions. Reduce Meeting Prep Time : It will significantly reduce the time required for meeting preparation by providing rapid answers and suggested follow-up questions during meetings. Corporate secretaries will benefit from streamlined workflows, allowing them to focus on more strategic tasks.

: It will significantly reduce the time required for meeting preparation by providing rapid answers and suggested follow-up questions during meetings. Corporate secretaries will benefit from streamlined workflows, allowing them to focus on more strategic tasks. Enhance Meeting Efficiency: The AI Board Assistant will help streamline meeting workflows, ensuring that directors and governance professionals can focus on strategic priorities. General counsel will appreciate the ability to quickly address any legal or compliance issues that arise during meetings.

Learn more about these new features and explore them for yourself with self-guided micro tours here.

Why Choose Nasdaq Boardvantage AI?

Strategic Partnership with Microsoft : Our collaboration with Microsoft allows us to design and build AI solutions on Azure, empowered by best-in-class responsible principles.

: Our collaboration with Microsoft allows us to design and build AI solutions on Azure, empowered by best-in-class responsible principles. Client-Centric Development : Developed through extensive research and direct client engagement from boards at over 400 companies, our AI technology addresses today’s board and governance challenges.

: Developed through extensive research and direct client engagement from boards at over 400 companies, our AI technology addresses today’s board and governance challenges. High Accuracy : Achieving an accuracy range of 91-97%, our AI technology surpasses industry standards, delivering high-quality outputs.

: Achieving an accuracy range of 91-97%, our AI technology surpasses industry standards, delivering high-quality outputs. Comprehensive Content Abilities : Compatible with a broad range of content types, including spreadsheets and data visualizations.

: Compatible with a broad range of content types, including spreadsheets and data visualizations. Nasdaq’s AI Governance: Adopting responsible AI principles, we ensure transparency, fairness, accessibility, efficiency, reliability, responsible data management, privacy, security, accountability, and oversight.

Live the Difference with Nasdaq Boardvantage

Nasdaq is on a mission to simplify the board meeting and enhance governance practices across the world. Positioned at the nexus of capital markets and the corporate landscape, our experts have a unique vantage point into the trends and topics keeping today’s business leaders up at night. With our finger on the pulse of both today and tomorrow’s challenges and emerging opportunities, we set out to deliver a best-in-class board management platform with Nasdaq Boardvantage, unifying people expertise with ease of use and efficient workflows that governance teams can access securely on their browser and on the go through mobile.

But don’t just take our word for it – take a free full product tour here and explore our intuitive user experience for yourself.