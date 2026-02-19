Tokenized Collateral: How Financial Institutions Are Moving From Pilots to Production

Collateral management is at an inflection point. Rising complexity, fragmentation and costs are pushing firms to rethink how they optimize and mobilize collateral. Tokenization is increasingly being evaluated as a way to offer more certainty and efficiency, and adoption is increasingly shifting from experimentation to operating reality.

These themes were explored during “From Pilots to Ecosystem: How the Industry Is Moving Forward,” a Nasdaq webinar on tokenized collateral moderated by Nasdaq’s Head of Digital Asset Solutions Sophie Marnhier‑Foy and featuring panelists:

Kelly Mathieson , Chief Business Development Officer, Digital Asset

, Chief Business Development Officer, Digital Asset Sam Edwards , Managing Director, State Street

, Managing Director, State Street Arjun Jayaram , CEO and Founder, Baton Systems

, CEO and Founder, Baton Systems Ethan Feldman, CTO and Co-Founder, Talos Trading

Together, industry experts discussed the current challenges in collateral management, the benefits of tokenization, and what use cases and next steps are emerging to support institutional adoption.

Click here to watch a recording of the Nasdaq tokenized collateral webinar "From Pilots to Ecosystems"

