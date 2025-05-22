How Tokenized Collateral Will Impact Derivatives Markets and Risk Management

Key Insights
- Tokenized collateral is entering mainstream use, driven by high settlement failures and cost pressure in derivatives.
- High potential for impact in ETD and OTC markets, reducing operational drag, excess collateral and capital inefficiency.
- Real‑time, programmable collateral improves delivery certainty and liquidity, enabling continuous margining and stronger risk management.
- Adoption will be phased, constrained by regulation, interoperability and 24/7 operating readiness—but leadership will determine winners.
The conversation around tokenized collateral has moved well beyond curiosity. That’s according to a new report from Nasdaq the ValueExchange, which found 52% of global firms surveyed plan to manage live tokenized collateral by the end of 2026.
The shift in tokenization toward real-world use cases is prompting capital markets firms across the spectrum to reevaluate their collateral mobilization, capital efficiency and risk management.
Nowhere is this shift potentially more consequential than in derivatives markets, where operational complexity and costs are rising. Market players see wide opportunity for tokenization to reduce costs and frictions across derivatives activity—cleared and uncleared, exchange-traded and bilateral—as 70% of respondents experience settlement failures on a daily basis.
What’s happening now is an emerging convergence as regulatory signals strengthen, traditional and digital infrastructures find integration common ground and market participants drive the entire derivatives ecosystem toward institutional adoption. The stage is set for collateral tokenization to begin shaping the next generation of markets.
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Making the Case for Tokenized Collateral
The Derivatives Angle: Why This Matters Now
Derivatives markets have always been a leading indicator of structural change. They feel the impact of settlement failures first, react fastest to margin volatility and operate on the tightest capital constraints. It’s no surprise that the next wave of tokenization-fueled innovation is starting to introduce change to OTC and ETD markets for cleared and uncleared assets alike.
The challenge is apparent: 57% of total OTC transaction costs are operational, related to post-trade functions; that number is 50% for securities finance transactions. Importantly, for ETDs the costs are lower but the velocity is far higher. ETD markets clear and settle at scale, across CCPs that operate at a near‑continuous cadence and require precision in timing, collateral posting and delivery.
When delivery can’t be relied on, overnight posting and excess buffering become the only practical risk management safeguards. But as these practices scale across global books of business, they quietly erode liquidity, optionality and returns: a full 25% of collateral is either excess or not remunerated overnight.
This behavior is rational but inefficient. OTC markets deal with bespoke terms, multi‑step confirmation processes and cross‑jurisdictional documentation. ETD markets handle massive trade volumes and time‑sensitive settlement windows leave no room for uncertainty. Across both markets, the result is a system that behaves defensively, lacking the transparency, mobility and certainty required for modern risk frameworks.
What Benefits does Tokenized Collateral Offer?
Tokenization enters this picture not as an incremental efficiency but as a fundamentally different model for how collateral moves. The real promise lies in its ability to introduce certainty—certainty of timing, certainty of ownership transfer and certainty of settlement. When collateral movements can be executed reliably in real time, the economics of derivatives begin to shift.
The research found that tokenization can prevent 1 in 8 failed trades today, a number likely to grow with the pace and scale of institutional adoption. Tokenization of collateral can translate to:
- Certainty of delivery, removing a persistent source of risk weighting.
- Real-time settlement, compressing margin windows and lessening the need for over‑collateralization.
- Improved collateral mobility, enhancing intraday liquidity and reducing RWA allocations.
- Automated eligibility and substitutions, shifting workflows from manual intervention to continuous optimization.
The survey found avoiding 1 in 8 failed trades means reducing operational costs 12% and RWA costs 8%. Consider the impact should tokenized collateral be scaled across bilateral derivatives, cleared flows and liquidity buffers.
For OTC, where bilateral arrangements magnify every point of friction, tokenization reduces disputes, compresses margin cycles and enhances visibility.
For ETD, tokenized collateral offers a path toward greater alignment with the 24/7 trading models emerging across global markets. CCPs are already evaluating how tokenized collateral can support extended trading hours, continuous margining and more dynamic risk management frameworks.
Operational Expectations in a Tokenized Future
While the promise of tokenized collateral is clear, the road to institutional adoption is perhaps less so. As firms with derivatives operations progress with tokenization, these differences will define how the ecosystem leverages new efficiencies, aligns with evolving risk frameworks and adapts to round-the-clock trading expectations
ETD
Tokenization introduces unique operational challenges:
- High trade velocity: ETD trading operates at scale—millions of daily transactions that rely on predictable, low‑latency collateral movements.
- CCP-driven schedules: Margin calls are timed, standardized and unforgiving; delays create immediate downstream impacts.
- Growing 24/7 expectations: As more venues explore continuous trading windows, CCPs must prepare for collateral mobilization that no longer fits within traditional business hours.
Tokenized collateral can provide the infrastructure needed for 24-hour operations. Near‑instant settlement and programmable workflows create a more adaptive collateral framework that aligns with the accelerating pace of ETD markets.
OTC
OTC markets face a different set of complexities:
- Documentation intensity: ISDA agreements, CSA terms, dispute mechanics and jurisdictional differences slow collateral movements.
- Lower trade velocity but higher operational friction: OTC trades are negotiated, customized and reconciled individually.
- Fragmented infrastructure: Bilateral settlement flows and inconsistent data models hinder real‑time mobilization.
What’s Holding Firms Back?
For all its momentum, tokenization is not an overnight transformation. Several constraints continue to define the institutional adoption curve:
- Dual infrastructure reality: Firms must manage traditional and tokenized assets in parallel.
- Capital and risk questions: Without legal clarity and consistent risk models, haircuts on tokenized assets remain a question.
- Fragmented liquidity: Multiple chains threaten to create more puddles than pools unless interoperability matures.
- 24/7 operational expectations: While HFTs are ready (the early winners of tokenized collateral so far), most traditional Tier 1 and 2 institutions are not.
These aren’t reasons to delay. They are the real-world parameters shaping the sequencing of adoption. Importantly, they are solvable.
The Strategic Horizon: What the Next 3–5 Years Will Bring
If we look slightly ahead, several themes begin to take shape.
1. Tokenization will redefine margin efficiency across derivatives.
Once central banks begin accepting tokenized securities—and this is already underway in the U.S. and Europe—the capital treatment gap between digital and traditional collateral will narrow. Derivatives desks will be the first to capitalize.
2. The industry will converge on a unified model for digital asset representation.
Interoperability frameworks like the Common Domain Model (cited by 70% of survey respondents as impactful) will be instrumental for cross‑chain collateral mobility, helping to eliminate fragmentation and establishing digital assets as fully fungible.
3. Collateral optimization will shift from overnight to continuous.
The ability to pledge, mobilize and return collateral around the clock will elevate treasury functions into real‑time risk platforms—blurring the lines between funding, trading and operations.
4. Finally, leadership decisions will become the defining factor.
The technology is maturing, but adoption will pivot on strategic conviction—on whether firms are willing to evolve their operating models, reevaluate collateral schedules and begin integrating tokenized workflows alongside existing infrastructure.
A New Operating Model for Derivatives
The shift to tokenized collateral won’t happen all at once. It will take shape through targeted use cases, progressive counterparty readiness and adjustments to risk frameworks. But the direction is clear: Derivatives markets are moving toward a more modern, integrated, real‑time infrastructure.
This has implications for capital markets technology, as firms size up the need to bridge digital infrastructure and traditional workflows. At a base level, banks, brokers, asset managers and insurers need to assess their readiness for digital assets from a platform perspective and whether they have the data management, real-time risk tooling and workflow orchestration.
Nasdaq Calypso is built for this moment. Its cloud‑enabled architecture and front‑to‑back design give institutions a path to modernize at scale while preparing for digital‑asset adoption in a controlled, phased and strategically aligned way. The platform provides the innovation foundation required to evolve with confidence. In 2025, Nasdaq Calypso achieved a major milestone, working with QCP, Primrose Capital Management and Digital Asset to facilitate end-to-end margin and collateral workflows on the Canton Network, connecting the blockchain-based technology to Nasdaq Calypso.
Tokenization won’t replace the complexity of global derivatives markets. But it will give those markets a more resilient foundation and a more adaptive operating model for the future. And for firms willing to lead rather than follow, that shift offers a growing market advantage besides the transformational operational savings.
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