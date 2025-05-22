How Tokenized Collateral Will Impact Derivatives Markets and Risk Management

The conversation around tokenized collateral has moved well beyond curiosity. That’s according to a new report from Nasdaq the ValueExchange, which found 52% of global firms surveyed plan to manage live tokenized collateral by the end of 2026.

The shift in tokenization toward real-world use cases is prompting capital markets firms across the spectrum to reevaluate their collateral mobilization, capital efficiency and risk management.

Nowhere is this shift potentially more consequential than in derivatives markets, where operational complexity and costs are rising. Market players see wide opportunity for tokenization to reduce costs and frictions across derivatives activity—cleared and uncleared, exchange-traded and bilateral—as 70% of respondents experience settlement failures on a daily basis.

What’s happening now is an emerging convergence as regulatory signals strengthen, traditional and digital infrastructures find integration common ground and market participants drive the entire derivatives ecosystem toward institutional adoption. The stage is set for collateral tokenization to begin shaping the next generation of markets.

