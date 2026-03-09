From Parallel Markets to Unified Infrastructure: Why Nasdaq and Talos Are Working Together



Over the years, digital asset markets have evolved on separate rails from traditional finance. That disconnect challenges institutional participation today as firms seek scale and operational seamlessness across these parallel worlds.

Closing that gap isn’t a matter of bolting on new tools. It requires infrastructure that can bridge ecosystems and provide cross-asset workflows that deliver the connectivity, integrity, and liquidity and risk management to support the full scope of digital asset operations.

As digital assets accelerate, Nasdaq and Talos are partnering to bring these solutions to bear for financial institutions. By connecting Talos’ digital asset infrastructure with Nasdaq Calypso and Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, we’re creating a truly comprehensive cross-asset platform supporting unified connectivity, collateral, valuation, risk and surveillance.

In this Q&A, Roland Chai, President of European Markets and Head of Digital Assets at Nasdaq, and Kyle Downey, Head of Product Strategy at Talos, discuss digital asset adoption, what “institutional‑grade” really means, how trends like tokenization factor in and the advantages of collaboration between Nasdaq and Talos.