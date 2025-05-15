From End-of-Day to Always-On: Why Nasdaq and Baton Are Partnering

Capital markets infrastructure is being forced to evolve from end-of-day, siloed processes to more connected, intraday operating models. And, that shift requires collaboration across platforms, networks, and institutions, not isolated solutions.
Q1. (to Magnus): Capital markets have invested heavily in speed and automation over the last decade. What do you see as the next major inflection point for market infrastructure?
Q2. (to Baton): From your perspective, where do firms still struggle operationally, even after years of post-trade and clearing modernization?
Even after years of clearing and post-trade modernization, many firms still lack comprehensive real-time visibility across margin, liquidity, and settlement flows, leading to suboptimal funding decisions. Further, when firms have worked out the optimal use of their financial resources, legacy processes and technology can slow them down, resulting in increased risk and missed opportunities.
Q3. (to Magnus): Why isn’t this something a single platform or market operator can solve on its own?
Q4. (to Baton): What role do networks and shared infrastructure play in addressing intraday liquidity and settlement challenges?
Interoperable networks and trusted shared infrastructure can play a significant role in addressing the visibility and mobility challenges firms face. By directly connecting clearing members with CCPs and clearing venues via a network of well-established and repeatable integrations, they can quickly access margin and collateral data across multiple markets. Crucially, they can then orchestrate coordinated collateral movements across CCPs, enabling faster responses to margin calls, more efficient liquidity use, lower funding costs and stronger risk management.
Q5. (to Magnus): What made Baton the right partner for Nasdaq at this moment?
Q6. (to Baton): How should clients think about the value of this partnership in practical terms?
Through this partnership, clients will gain real-time visibility and enhanced control across key risk, inventory, and clearing venues, enabling more efficient use of liquidity and collateral as a result of direct connectivity to an expanding network of major CCPs.
Looking ahead, as tokenized collateral and digital assets gain institutional traction, this same infrastructure will allow firms to mobilize tokenized cash and securities while overcoming existing constraints to optimizing capital efficiency - delivering the speed, control and agility needed in a more connected, always-on global financial ecosystem.
Q7 (to Magnus): Zooming out, how does this partnership fit into Nasdaq’s broader view of how market infrastructure is evolving?
Q8 (to Baton): What do you think market infrastructure leaders will look back on in five years and say, “That shift changed how we operate”?
In five years, market infrastructure leaders will likely point to the shift from optimizing process and resource management as standalone institutions to participating in connected financial networks. These networks will give firms real-time access to the validated data and collaborative processes needed to optimize liquidity and collateral, move money and assets in real-time and capture emerging opportunities. In doing so, unlocking capital efficiency benefits and strengthening risk management to a greater extent than any institution can achieve on its own.
