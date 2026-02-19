The Next Era of Cross-Asset Infrastructure: Bridging Mainstream Workflows and Digital Rails with Nasdaq Calypso and Talos

Key Insights
- Convergence is happening—institutions need platform support for one operating model spanning digital and mainstream assets.
- Nasdaq Calypso and Talos are linking workflows across rails to offer front-to-back functionality, connectivity, risk and controls.
- We're working to help native digital markets firms expand into mainstream products while also enabling TradFi institutions to scale and operationalize adoption of stablecoins and digital twins.
- Tokenized collateral will become a strategic differentiator, unlocking capital efficiency, optimization and real-time management.
Capital markets are amid a period of ongoing convergence between digital and mainstream assets. Yet much of the today’s infrastructure is fragmented, lacking connectivity and manually reliant (particularly in post-trade). That mismatch is becoming harder to ignore as more firms expand into crypto, tokenized collateral and 24/7 trading dynamics while still managing complex derivatives and multi-asset portfolios.
Increasingly, the question is “How can the industry best support the trading ecosystem and grow institutional adoption?” And more importantly, how do we do this in a way that is scaled, transparent, efficient and built for the future.
Against that backdrop, Nasdaq Calypso and Talos have collaborated to bring their digital and mainstream workflows together, enabling end-to-end, trade life cycle management for institutions that require controls, governance, reliability and robust functionality. By putting a unified structure in place, we’re enabling institutions to confidently expand into asset classes with operational resilience.
The Inflection Point: Bridging Parallel Evolutions
Institutional adoption of digital assets has been constrained by structural barriers that are well-understood: limited connectivity, fragmented liquidity and capital inefficiency driven by disconnected infrastructure. The root cause of this, however, is the parallel evolution of digital markets next to mainstream ones; each has progressed along its own track with little interoperability or standardization.
At the same time, more institutions now manage portfolios where exposure is cross-asset by nature—spanning traditional derivatives, cash products and an expanding set of crypto derivatives.
Tokenization adds another layer of complexity. The opportunity is compelling—improved capital efficiency, reduced operational risk and faster collateral mobility—but the transition reality is just as stark. Without the right solutions, firms must manage traditional and tokenized collateral in parallel while maintaining consistent risk models, valuation and operational controls.
This is where infrastructure decisions become leadership decisions. Firms that can view and manage positions, risk and collateral workflows across both rails can activate collateral optimization and capital usage efficiency, faster expansion into new products, better funding outcomes and stronger governance in markets that are moving toward more continuous operations.
Enabling Cross-Asset Connectivity Without Reinventing the Wheel
The Nasdaq and Talos collaboration is designed to connect Talos’ institutional-grade digital asset infrastructure with Nasdaq Calypso (as well as Nasdaq Trade Surveillance).
At a practical level, this integration is about bringing digital asset capabilities into the full trade life cycle in a way that aligns with how institutions already operate. Rather than a rip-and-replace proposition, it’s a structured integration model intended to unify how firms manage front, middle and back with consistent controls for mainstream and digital assets.
It also reflects an underlying industry direction: Markets are moving toward an “always-on” expectation. Systems built for static windows create frictions that show up as trapped capital, operational risk and slower decision-making when volatility accelerates. Firms need real-time insights and data as table stakes.
A useful way to understand the value of Nasdaq Calypso plus Talos is through the two most common journeys the market is already embarking on.
1) Digital asset firms expanding into derivatives and mainstream markets
Many crypto-native and digital asset firms are expanding into a wider scope of digital asset products, sometimes including crypto derivatives. At the same time, they are also expanding into mainstream products that require them to manage cross-rail portfolios. That growth introduces requirements that mainstream markets have long institutionalized: robust valuation, intraday risk, limits monitoring, counterparty exposure management and optimized collateral operations. Expanded portfolios (in complexity and size) require a proactive approach to capital efficiency, which advanced collateral and risk management solutions can enable.
That means streamlining:
- A consolidated view of trading positions and inventory across mainstream and digital assets.
- Pre-trade and post-trade collateral optimization.
- Full-spectrum risk management, including valuation, market sensitivities, credit risk, market risk and XVA.
- Cross-asset settlement workflows spanning blockchain and traditional rails.
2) Institutional capital markets firms expanding into crypto products and new order channels
On the other side, many TradFi institutions are exploring how to add digital asset products including stablecoins, central bank digital currencies (CBDCs), and digital twins of securities and crypto without compromising existing governance and controls.
Here, the integration provides a pathway that adds an execution and connectivity layer for digital assets while preserving the risk and collateral expertise institutions expect. It enables a more continuous front-to-back workflow—from order management to settlement—paired with consolidated positions and a unified inventory view of mainstream and digital assets.
This is the difference between “adding digital assets” as a bolt-on and integrating new products seamlessly into a modern cross-asset operating model—where execution, valuation, risk and settlement are orchestrated as connected workflows, setting up a foundation for future growth.
Turning Collateral Management into a Strategic Function
Collateral management has become one of the most visible stress points when markets move quickly—especially when volatility, intraday margin calls and operational flows collide across both digital and traditional portfolios.
Our Nasdaq Calypso and Talos integrated proposition focuses on practical collateral workflows designed to address recurring and growing pain points:
- Predicting collateral costs and anticipating liquidity demands.
- Optimizing collateral exposure, eligibility and inventory to improve capital efficiency.
- Managing liquidation risk in fast-moving markets through stress scenarios and collateral headroom monitoring.
- Streamlining collateral allocation for product types through integrated workflows.
- Reducing operational friction with more automated, STP-enabled processes.
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Making the Case for Tokenized Collateral
As tokenization evolves, it becomes a differentiator enabling more certain delivery, faster mobility and more continuous, programmable collateral workflows. The real challenge is the transition: Without the right solutions, firms must run collateral in parallel, cross-rail across multiple networks while preserving a unified view, consistent valuation, eligibility controls, netting efficiencies and audit-ready governance. Integrating tokenized collateral into the same risk, margin and optimization fabric is what turns the concept into institutional outcomes—better inventory utilization, lower funding drag, reduced liquidation risk and fewer operational breakpoints as markets move toward always-on expectations.
Convergence Is Operational, Not Conceptual
It is easy to describe convergence as a future-state concept. But for many institutions, it is already an operating reality: digital asset exposure sits alongside traditional books, tokenized collateral pilots run in parallel with legacy processes and teams are expected to manage cross-asset risk with consistent governance.
The integration between Nasdaq Calypso and Talos is a pragmatic response to that reality. It focuses on the “how” of adoption—unifying positions, risk and collateral workflows, strengthening surveillance and creating a clearer path toward more continuous operations.
The next era of market infrastructure will be defined less by whether assets are digital or mainstream and more by whether institutions can manage them through a single, resilient control pane. This integration is designed to help move the industry in that direction—one connected workflow at a time.
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