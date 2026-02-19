The Next Era of Cross-Asset Infrastructure: Bridging Mainstream Workflows and Digital Rails with Nasdaq Calypso and Talos

Capital markets are amid a period of ongoing convergence between digital and mainstream assets. Yet much of the today’s infrastructure is fragmented, lacking connectivity and manually reliant (particularly in post-trade). That mismatch is becoming harder to ignore as more firms expand into crypto, tokenized collateral and 24/7 trading dynamics while still managing complex derivatives and multi-asset portfolios.

Increasingly, the question is “How can the industry best support the trading ecosystem and grow institutional adoption?” And more importantly, how do we do this in a way that is scaled, transparent, efficient and built for the future.

Against that backdrop, Nasdaq Calypso and Talos have collaborated to bring their digital and mainstream workflows together, enabling end-to-end, trade life cycle management for institutions that require controls, governance, reliability and robust functionality. By putting a unified structure in place, we’re enabling institutions to confidently expand into asset classes with operational resilience.