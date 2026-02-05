Replumbing the Market: Why CCPs and CSDs Must Own the Future of Tokenized Collateral

Key Insights
- Tokenized collateral is becoming real, pushing CCPs and CSDs to modernize post‑trade infrastructure for real‑time settlement.
- CSDs must ensure legal finality and asset identity, keeping tokenized securities fungible and interoperable across platforms.
- CCPs must adapt risk and margin frameworks, integrating real‑time collateral while preserving netting, eligibility and stability.
- Market technology will be the critical enabler to bridging traditional and digital systems with shared standards, integrated workflows and scalable post‑trade platforms.
The narrative around tokenized collateral is evolving quickly. The technology has moved rapidly from concept to experiment to real-world application, so much so that 52% of global firms plan to manage live tokenized collateral by year-end 2026, according to a new report from Nasdaq and the ValueExchange.
Market participants are driving the tokenization agenda at the moment, but there is wide opportunity for financial market infrastructures to assert themselves. That momentum places CCPs and CSDs at an inflection point—one where the core plumbing of financial markets must adapt to a model built around instantaneousness, asset tokenization and new forms of cross‑venue connectivity.
For post-trade institutions, this signals a shift in expectations toward real‑time settlement, digital representations and a need for greater alignment between TradFi and DeFi. Crucially, however, legal finality, risk adaptatoins and regulatory clarity are requisites to any evolution.
Download the survey
Making the Case for Tokenized Collateral
Why Infrastructure Matters
Today’s collateral ecosystem is strained by structural frictions—daily settlement mismatches affect 70% of firms in the survey. Operational fragmentation, data silos and manual workflows remain a stubborn source of problems. While technology modernization offers CCPs, CSDs and their participants the opportunity for solving these issues, new market participant demands will persist.
Tokenization offers custody and clearing institutions a new way to eliminate or mitigate these frictions, improving efficiency, reliability and risk management. The shift to tokenized collateral introduces expectations for:
- Real‑time transfer of ownership not message‑based representations.
- Seamless cross‑platform visibility across traditional and digital systems.
- Asset models that maintain legal finality regardless of the chain or venue.
- Infrastructure capable of integrating digital settlement rails without compromising risk controls.
These are infrastructure‑level imperatives that market operators must plan for at a strategic, technology and business level. The realization of tokenization benefits depends in large part on their readiness and ability to adapt to this change and other innovations (like AI).
Where CSDs Will Need to Lead
One unresolved puzzle piece to tokenization is the legal nature of the token. It’s no small question and fundamentally important. The report concluded that tokenized collateral can only likely scale if tokens represent the underlying security rather than a claim or synthetic representation. A CSD‑issued asset with full legal equivalence is existential to tokenization.
This creates several priorities for CSDs:
1. Establish digital issuance frameworks that preserve finality
Tokenized securities must settle with the same enforceability and registry‑level control that traditional assets carry. This is essential to maintain confidence across participants, CCPs and regulators.
2. Build cross‑chain connectivity without fragmenting asset identity
The report highlights concerns around fragmented liquidity and the creation of multiple versions of the same asset. Aligning issuance models with interoperability standards—such as the Common Domain Model, cited by 70% of firms—will be central to mitigating this risk.
3. Enable seamless co‑existence of traditional and digital forms
Dual worlds will require close management. CSDs will need operational frameworks that can track, reconcile and service both forms under a unified set of rules.
These steps form the foundation for market infrastructures to support tokenized collateral at scale.
Where CCPs Will Need to Adapt
For CCPs, tokenization introduces new dynamics into collateral flows, but the implications for risk management are broader than speed. The survey indicates tokenization can eliminate 1 in 8 settlement‑related fails today, a number that would likely grow with scaled institutional adoption. This naturally intersects with margin models, netting logic and broader clearing operations.
Actionable priorities for CCPs include:
1. Evaluating how digital collateral integrates into existing risk frameworks
The introduction of real‑time collateral movements raises key questions: How should intraday margin windows evolve? What constitutes timely delivery? Does collateral mobility match the ability to liquidate in times of stress?
2. Assessing eligibility criteria for tokenized assets
Before tokenized collateral enters schedules, CCPs will need clarity on legal enforceability, recoverability, operational resilience and data integrity. These are prerequisites to avoid unintended shifts in risk.
3. Maintaining netting effectiveness as settlement windows widen.
CCPs will need methods to preserve netting benefits, this requires highly automated interoperability between traditional securities and their "digital twins."
4. Preparing for cross‑border tokenized settlements
While early activity is largely domestic, the report points to cross‑jurisdictional tokenized flows as the next frontier. Risk models and settlement arrangements will require coordinated updates across infrastructures.
Each of these areas represents an opportunity to modernize clearing frameworks in a way that strengthens stability rather than disrupts it.
System Providers and Network Models: Aligning the Ecosystem
The report highlights a notable concern: Early adoption risks creating “puddles of liquidity” across chains if infrastructures don’t align around shared definitions and operational standards. This makes collaboration across system providers critical.
Key areas for action:
- Adopt common standards for digital asset representation, enabling interoperability and preventing fragmentation.
- Provide unified operational workflows that handle both tokenized and traditional assets across trade, settlement and reporting cycles.
- Enable 24/7‑ready models even if firms choose to operate within narrower service windows.
These choices will influence how efficiently CCPs and CSDs can transition to digital workflows while maintaining continuity across their user bases.
A Practical Path Forward
Operators that bridge traditional and digital environments will serve as the basis for the next phase of market infrastructure evolution. For post-trade infrastructures, it will be essential they erect guardrails and orchestrate the ecosystem to:
- Prevent multiple “versions” of the same security.
- Maintain fungibility across digital and traditional forms.
- Enable tokens to move across chains while preserving identity and finality.
- Support clearing and settlement flows that span both digital networks and legacy platforms.
The report’s conclusion is pragmatic: This will happen one line at a time in collateral schedules, driven by careful prioritization and steady collaboration across the ecosystem.
For CCPs and CSDs, this is less about reacting to industry momentum and more about shaping it—ensuring that modernization aligns with their core responsibilities of safety, reliability and trust.
The next era of collateral mobility is emerging and Nasdaq Eqlipse is built to help post-trade infrastructures seize the moment with operational excellence, market efficiency, cloud-enabled scale and enhanced resilience.
Learn more about Nasdaq Financial Technology here and access more Eqlipse resources for CCPs and CSDs.
Discover How Nasdaq Financial Technology Empowers Over 3,800 Leading Finance Organizations
We are committed to helping market operators and participants overcome infrastructure, operational and regulatory challenges. Our solutions empower you to focus on your core competencies, driving market growth and progress.
Jump to Topic
Recommended For You
CSD Outlook 2026: From Operator to Orchestrator in an Always‑On, Networked Market
Get started with Nasdaq
Contact us to learn more
A member of our team will reach out to you soon.