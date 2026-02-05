Replumbing the Market: Why CCPs and CSDs Must Own the Future of Tokenized Collateral

The narrative around tokenized collateral is evolving quickly. The technology has moved rapidly from concept to experiment to real-world application, so much so that 52% of global firms plan to manage live tokenized collateral by year-end 2026, according to a new report from Nasdaq and the ValueExchange.

Market participants are driving the tokenization agenda at the moment, but there is wide opportunity for financial market infrastructures to assert themselves. That momentum places CCPs and CSDs at an inflection point—one where the core plumbing of financial markets must adapt to a model built around instantaneousness, asset tokenization and new forms of cross‑venue connectivity.

For post-trade institutions, this signals a shift in expectations toward real‑time settlement, digital representations and a need for greater alignment between TradFi and DeFi. Crucially, however, legal finality, risk adaptatoins and regulatory clarity are requisites to any evolution.

