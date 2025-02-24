Evolution of Post-Trade Infrastructure: How Artificial Intelligence is Impacting CCP and CSD Modernization

Artificial intelligence (AI) promises to reshape capital markets and the trade lifecycle. And as AI use cases rapidly move from experimentation to deployment, the future shape of post-trade infrastructure providers is coming into focus.

This shift presents both opportunities and challenges to central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs) and central securities depositories (CSDs). While AI-automated workflows and intelligence offer efficiency and new revenue streams, they require strategic thinking across the scope of post-trade infrastructure.

At the heart of these considerations is technology and market platforms. But data management, operations and member impact must also be addressed for AI initiatives to succeed. Here is a closer look at the potential use cases in post-trade and how CCPs and CSDs can navigate the modernization pathway.