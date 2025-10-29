CSD Outlook 2026: From Operator to Orchestrator in an Always‑On, Networked Market

Key Insights
- Transforming the operating model is essential for CSDs in 2026, requiring a structured approach that balances control, continuous improvements and robust governance.
- Organizations must align with expectations for resilience, interoperability, regulatory compliance and disciplined change management.
- Embracing an operator-to-orchestrator mindset is essential for supporting new networks, services and asset classes while maintaining trust and stability.
- Holistic modernization efforts will help enable CSDs to achieve agility and scale, while managed services offers them more opportunity to refine.
CSDs have always been built for trust—but 2026 will emphasize trust in combination with speed. Compressed settlement cycles, expanding trading windows, increased connectivity expectations, and new asset classes with new settlement models have become real planning inputs. In this environment, infrastructure modernization can no longer be treated as a periodic, multi‑year upgrade program. It is becoming a continuous capability as the market landscape continuously evolves.
Sitting at the center of issuance, settlement, safekeeping, and asset servicing, CSDs carry systemic and regulatory expectations that make “move fast” a non‑starter unless change is governed and demonstrably safe. That brings the question of modernization to the heart of the operating model: Who runs what? How are resilience and auditability embedded? Will the model support 24/7 service levels? How will change be introduced without increasing risk? In 2026, the differentiator won’t be the destination, it will be the operating choices and execution discipline used to get there.
The practical outlook for 2026 is straightforward. The operating model now matters as much as the platform. The next era of CSD modernization will reward operators that can combine sovereignty‑aware transformation with resilient operations, interoperability, and disciplined change that future-proofs them for digital assets and always-on markets.
The Evolving Role of the CSD in 2026
Resilience, predictability, and trust remain non‑negotiable operational tenets, but the competitive landscape is shifting toward network effects: e.g., interoperability, connectivity, and the ability to expand services without replatforming. As the market absorbs new asset classes combined with new payment rails resulting in new settlement expectations, post‑trade infrastructure is increasingly expected to function as a connected ecosystem rather than a set of siloed utilities.
This is where the CSD’s role begins to evolve—from operating reliable safekeeping, asset servicing and efficient settlement processes to orchestrating a network of networks. Orchestration is not simply about APIs but rather enabling participants, issuers, and partner FMIs to connect safely and efficiently while maintaining systemic confidence.
The orchestration mindset helps prioritize investments that extend connectivity and services without compromising trust.
Digital Assets in 2026: From “Future Topic” to Expansion Lever
Notably, this evolution of the CSD’s role is occurring against a backdrop of digital assets acceleration. Digital assets and tokenization are increasingly part of the post‑trade conversation—not as a separate innovation lab, but as a practical extension of CSD services.
For 2026, the pragmatic framing is not “blockchain vs. traditional systems,” but coexistence and integration: how CSDs can support issuance, custody, and settlement services for new asset forms as well as tokenization of existing assets for wider reach in the network of networks. Roadmaps increasingly reference digital payment rails and programmable settlement mechanisms (for example, stablecoins and CBDCs) as part of future-ready delivery‑versus‑payment models.
This matters for the operator-to-orchestrator shift. As tokenized assets move across networks, the CSD’s differentiator becomes the ability to provide trusted orchestration—interoperability across ecosystems, settlement choice, and safe change management.
A practical takeaway for CSD leadership teams: treat digital assets as a modernization workstream that strengthens the core—improving interoperability and shortening time-to-value for new services—rather than an isolated product experiment. Some of these opportunities include:
- Service expansion: Support tokenized asset issuance and lifecycle services alongside traditional instruments.
- Settlement innovation: Prepare for integration with evolving digital payment rails and programmable settlement mechanisms.
- Interoperability: Enable cross-network mobility and settlement choice while preserving governance and auditability.
Modernization Pressures Open Door to Strategic Cloud
To now, modernization has often been framed as a technology decision: new architecture, new capabilities, new tooling. In 2026, that framing is incomplete. As foundations of the operating model shift, they present a modernization opportunity for CSDs to make a holistic effort to adapt and future-proof, becoming less reactive and more agile, resilient and scalable.
How core platforms are modernized will be the decisive factor: i.e., Whether a CSD addresses organizational, cultural and ecosystem inputs with the same weight as technical considerations. Such unified modernization blueprint planning is necessary to operate under always-on conditions and meet security, compliance, and resilience expectations.
Magnus Haglind, Nasdaq Financial Technology's Head of Capital Markets Technology, explores this operating paradigm shift and its impact on the entire market infrastructure ecosystem in his 2026 Outlook available here.
New market realities are forcing operators to consider this widened scope of change management and how they can best enact modernization without disruption.
The pressure is leading more financial market infrastructure providers to consider managed service models. Specialist teams take primary responsibility for mission-critical infrastructure, reducing operational friction so internal teams can focus on differentiation, product innovation, market growth and member services.
For CSDs, this strategic sourcing opportunity reflects the move beyond purely technical considerations to a holistic assessment of cloud managed operations in terms of:
- Robust governance and policy framework (roles, controls, escalation, evidence)
- Continuous monitoring and rapid issue resolution under agreed procedures
- Disaster recovery and business continuity readiness (tested, auditable)
- Cybersecurity posture aligned to regulated, mission-critical workloads
- Compliance support and auditability embedded into operations
Importantly, the cloud conversation for CSDs can’t rely on generic migration playbooks. Speed-first, lift-and-shift narratives, and broad standardization don’t translate cleanly to mission-critical post-trade workloads. What does translate is outcome-led modernization: stronger resilience, auditability, and disciplined change. Managed operations introduce an operations layer that can run, monitor, upgrade, and govern the platform over time. The result is a more practical cloud journey for CSDs: not “move faster” but “change safely,” modernizing in a way that preserves operational integrity.
This approach enables controlled, governed change by:
- Maintaining mission-critical infrastructure with robust governance while freeing resources for innovation
- Designing programs around substitutability, ensuring systems remain resilient and replaceable
- Reducing operational friction and accelerating time-to-value
The Path Forward: Strategic Considerations for 2026
Given the scale of change, where do CSDs even think of starting? This consideration framework is designed as a planning tool for executive teams to pressure-test modernization programs and sourcing decisions.
- RUN: How do you ensure operational control and effectively manage risk associated with third-party dependencies?
- EVOLVE: Which capabilities require continuous change and how will change be governed?
- ASSURE: What governance, cyber resilience, compliance evidence, and continuity requirements must be embedded from day one?
- SCALE: What operating model supports 24/7 service levels, compressed settlement cycles, increased connectivity expectations, and new asset classes while decreasing transformation risk?
In a networked, always‑on market environment, CSDs will be judged not only by stability, but by their ability to evolve safely and continuously. The modernization winners in 2026 will be those who treat operating model as strategy: aligning sovereignty and regulatory expectations with resilience, interoperability, and disciplined change.
The operator‑to‑orchestrator mindset provides a practical lens for prioritizing modernization investments—focusing on what enables the CSD to support new networks, new services, and new asset classes (including tokenized assets) without compromising trust.
The opportunity is clear: modernize now to build the agility and confidence tomorrow's markets demand. Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD delivers through its modular, cloud-ready platform and comprehensive managed services—reducing complexity, accelerating value, and positioning organizations for strategic evolution.
Read about Nasdaq Financial Technology and access more Eqlipse CSD resources.
Discover How Nasdaq Financial Technology Empowers Over 3,800 Leading Finance Organizations
We are committed to helping market operators and participants overcome infrastructure, operational and regulatory challenges. Our solutions empower you to focus on your core competencies, driving market growth and progress.
Jump to Topic
Recommended For You
Get started with Nasdaq
Contact us to learn more
A member of our team will reach out to you soon.