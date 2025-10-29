CSD Outlook 2026: From Operator to Orchestrator in an Always‑On, Networked Market

CSDs have always been built for trust—but 2026 will emphasize trust in combination with speed. Compressed settlement cycles, expanding trading windows, increased connectivity expectations, and new asset classes with new settlement models have become real planning inputs. In this environment, infrastructure modernization can no longer be treated as a periodic, multi‑year upgrade program. It is becoming a continuous capability as the market landscape continuously evolves.

Sitting at the center of issuance, settlement, safekeeping, and asset servicing, CSDs carry systemic and regulatory expectations that make “move fast” a non‑starter unless change is governed and demonstrably safe. That brings the question of modernization to the heart of the operating model: Who runs what? How are resilience and auditability embedded? Will the model support 24/7 service levels? How will change be introduced without increasing risk? In 2026, the differentiator won’t be the destination, it will be the operating choices and execution discipline used to get there.

The practical outlook for 2026 is straightforward. The operating model now matters as much as the platform. The next era of CSD modernization will reward operators that can combine sovereignty‑aware transformation with resilient operations, interoperability, and disciplined change that future-proofs them for digital assets and always-on markets.

