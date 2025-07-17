How Can Financial Institutions Adopt Collateral Tokenization? Takeaways from Nasdaq Webinar on Trends and Next Steps for Industry

Collateral management is at an inflection point. Market volatility, liquidity pressures and operational inefficiencies are all accelerating the shift toward tokenization. The question is no longer whether tokenization will reshape collateral management—it is how quickly firms can institutionalize these capabilities to meet the demands of modern markets.

These themes were explored during Nasdaq’s recent webinar “Tokenized Collateral:

How Collateral Management Fuels Institutionalization in Digital Assets Markets” featuring:

Sophie Marnhier-Foy, VP and Head of Client Solutions Strategy, Nasdaq

Matt Savarese, Global Head of Digital Asset Strategy, Nasdaq

Amy Caruso, Head of Collateral Initiatives, ISDA

Richard Glen, Solutions Architect, HQLAX

Watch a recording of the webinar here and read the takeaways below.

