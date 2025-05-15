How Tokenization is Transforming Post-Trade and What it Means for Capital Markets Technology

Tokenization is starting to shape the post-trade landscape, bringing together the possibilities of capital efficiency, collateral mobility and data transparency.

This innovation-fueled transformation presents a number of opportunities and challenges for firms across the sell and buy sides. It all boils down to the fact that tokenization and distributed-ledger technology (DLT) offer a new model for market participants but they require modernized, automated and resilient technology across front-to-back-functions.

The evolution of both traditional and digital markets places a great emphasis on infrastructure and integration of on-chain capabilities will be essential to institutional adoption of digital assets. Yet, for many, legacy systems and siloed data present obstacles. Increasingly, the path to realizing the benefits of tokenization is found through cloud-enabled capital markets technology that enables agility, scalability and innovation readiness in an operating landscape of accelerated change.