From Monolith to Modular: How CSDs Are Rethinking Infrastructure for Changing Markets

Key Insights
- CSDs are moving from monolithic platforms toward modular architectures that can adapt more easily to market and regulatory change.
- Cloud and containerized deployment can support resilience and scalability, but adoption must account for jurisdictional and supervisory constraints.
- Data architecture is becoming core operational infrastructure as CSDs manage broader asset types, counterparties and reporting demands.
- Digital assets and AI create new opportunities, but both require strong governance, auditability, legal certainty and institutional coordination.
This content is adapted from an article authored by Nasdaq’s Gerard Smith and which appears fully in Volume 18 Number 3 of Journal of Securities Operations & Custody (JSOC), published by Henry Stewart Publications (which owns the copyright) and Simon Beckett.
Settlement cycle compression, expanding data requirements and the growth of digital asset classes have brought central securities depository (CSD) infrastructure into focus. As market operators assess their technology, aging legacy systems have come under review as modern markets call for agility, innovation, transparency and network orchestration.
But how are CSDs strategizing the resilience and evolution of core functions including settlement, custody, asset servicing and governance?
The practical implication is a shift from monolithic platforms toward architectures that is more adaptable, scalable and resilient to meet evolving market and regulatory requirements.
Here’s a look at the convergence of forces shaping CSD infrastructure decisions and how the strategic implications are unfolding for cloud-enabled architecture, modularity, digital assets, data and the road to AI.
Core Functions and Infrastructure Demands
CSD's obligations span settlement of securities transactions against cash to achieve delivery-versus-payment (DvP), maintenance of a definitive book-entry custody record, administration of lifecycle events including income payments and corporate actions, issuance and registrar services, and collateral and pledge controls.
The settlement workflow in particular requires high straight-through processing rates (STP), bounded latency under peak volumes and compressed cycles, deterministic finality and the capacity to contain and recycle exceptions without compromising accuracy. These requirements motivate a multi-tier architecture with clear separation of concerns, stable interfaces and crosscutting controls.
The Shift from Monolithic to Modular Design
Traditional CSD platforms can be described as monolithic systems: Tightly integrated transaction engines and servicing modules on mainframe or high-end UNIX infrastructure, typically written in COBOL or C/C++.
The constraint is that tight coupling makes incremental change difficult: modifying one component carries implications for others, capacity expansion is limited to hardware upgrades rather than distributed scaling. As change accelerates, the accumulation of technical debt increases and potentially exposes inefficiencies and rigidity.
Modular architectures address this by separating system functions into discrete, bounded-context services—validation and matching pipelines, reservation management, DvP coordination, servicing engines, analytics and integration gateways—each operating independently within a coherent overall workflow. Stable, versioned interfaces using standard protocols such as REST or gRPC allow each service to evolve on its own timeline without disrupting the rest of the system, support horizontal scaling at the edges and accommodate client-specific extensions at service boundaries.
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Cloud, Containerization and Jurisdictional Constraints
Cloud hosting and containerized deployment patterns complement modular system design. Rather than pursuing full public-cloud migration, CSDs are increasingly exploring private or hybrid-cloud configurations that allow them to retain control over critical processes while benefiting from elastic scaling and distributed resilience.
Containerization allows discrete components, such as settlement engines, registry modules and messaging interfaces, to be deployed and updated independently, enabling targeted resource allocation and reducing the risk of system-wide regression during updates.
Adoption, however, remains measured. Data residency obligations, supervisory access protocols and legal finality requirements vary across jurisdictions and may restrict where ledger maintenance, settlement processing and related functions can be hosted. Hybrid models retaining on-premises components alongside cloud-hosted services are also being considered for disaster recovery contingency. The design question is not whether CSDs can move to the cloud than which functions can be hosted, replicated or orchestrated in a manner consistent with jurisdictional expectations.
Extending the Architecture for Digital Asset Classes
Tokenized securities, stablecoins, programmable instruments and synthetic exposures are creating new requirements for post-trade infrastructure. The challenge for CSDs is how to support these asset types alongside existing ones while preserving finality, auditability and regulatory alignment. Digital assets are issued, traded and serviced across heterogeneous platforms, and connectivity requires standardized protocols, canonical data models and secure messaging frameworks.
Legal finality is non-negotiable to institutionalizing and scaling digital assets. Administrative controls including freeze, quarantine and reversal mechanisms should be embedded in the transaction lifecycle regardless of whether assets are serviced through centralized APIs or permissioned ledgers. The integration of digital assets is a matter of architectural extension: The benefits of programmability and cross-entity coordination are realized only when layered behind stable interfaces and governed by institutional policy. Overlay architectures, in which tokenized representations coexist with canonical records, allow for incremental adoption and continuous reconciliation during the transition.
AI Governance and Jurisdictional Constraints
Well-structured, high-quality data provides the foundation for AI applications within CSD operations. AI models can assist with exception triage, gridlock prediction and performance analytics, but deployment needs to be appropriately scoped and supported by verifiable, structured data. Explainability, override mechanisms and auditability are relevant wherever model outputs intersect with regulated processes.
Jurisdictional compliance adds further complexity. Model hosting should conform to approved regional boundaries, and supervisory authorities may require visibility into model behavior, training data provenance and inference logic. Infrastructure needs to be able to support auditability at the model level, including traceable lineage from input data through transformation pipelines to output decisions. Governance- and compliance-by-design means regulatory logic is embedded directly into transaction workflows, data pipelines and orchestration layers rather than applied as a subsequent layer.
Institutional Coordination and Change Management
Technical modernization at a CSD requires coordination across risk, compliance, legal and operational functions, supported by organizational cultures that value transparency, shared accountability and continuous learning. Regulators benefit from early engagement; stakeholders across the institution require consistent visibility as changes are sequenced and implemented.
The goal is infrastructure that is extensible, interpretable and resilient, built on the principles of market integrity, legal certainty and operational continuity that define the function of a central securities depository, and capable of supporting the demands that continued market development will place on post-trade infrastructure.
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Central Securities Depository (CSD) FAQs
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A central securities depository is a financial market infrastructure institution responsible for the definitive recording and transfer of dematerialized securities. At an operational level, a CSD settles securities transactions against cash to achieve delivery-versus-payment, maintains an authoritative book-entry record of holdings, administers lifecycle events such as income payments and corporate actions, supports issuance and registrar functions, and manages pledge and collateral controls. Because these functions sit at the core of market integrity, CSD architectures are designed to be highly deterministic, audit-complete and resilient under stress.
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Securities held at a CSD are not stored as physical certificates. They exist as electronic records on a book-entry ledger that the CSD maintains as the authoritative record of asset ownership. When a security is issued, it is registered on this ledger and assigned to the accounts of the relevant participants. Positions are updated as transactions settle, debits and credits applied across accounts must sum to zero and the total quantity of any issued security is conserved at all times. Every change to a position is traceable to an authenticated instruction and logged as part of a strict audit trail. Corrections are recorded as compensating entries rather than modifications, preserving the completeness of the record.
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For investors, the CSD provides a reliable and legally certain foundation for securities ownership and transaction settlement. Holdings are recorded on an authoritative, tamper-evident ledger, and the delivery-versus-payment model ensures that neither securities nor cash change hands unless the corresponding leg of a transaction also completes, eliminating the principal risk associated with non-simultaneous settlement. Lifecycle events such as dividend payments, corporate actions and proxy entitlements are administered against positions held at the CSD, ensuring that investors receive what they are entitled to on the correct terms. Data systems within the CSD underpin settlement validation, entitlement calculation and supervisory reporting, delivering the transparency and accuracy that participants require.
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CSDs provide the infrastructure on which orderly securities markets depend. By maintaining the definitive record of ownership and coordinating the simultaneous exchange of securities and cash, they ensure that transactions settle with legal certainty and that the integrity of the market record is preserved. The deterministic guarantees that CSD architectures are built around (e.g., finality, auditability and operational continuity) underpin the trust that market participants place in post-trade processes. As markets evolve to include new asset classes, shorter settlement cycles and cross-border activity, CSDs are also the institutions through which interoperability between different platforms and jurisdictions is coordinated, making their infrastructure increasingly central to how the broader financial system functions.
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