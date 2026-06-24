A central securities depository (CSD) is a financial market infrastructure that holds securities and facilitates the safekeeping, asset servicing and settlement of transactions between market participants.
How Bahrain Bourse is Modernizing its CSD with Nasdaq Eqlipse: Q&A with CEO of Bahrain Bourse
Why the exchange is transforming its post-trade infrastructure and what securities settlement and strategic advantages it hopes to gain
June 2026 – Bahrain Bourse (BHB), a licensed exchange regulated by the Central Bank of Bahrain, is set to upgrade Bahrain Clear’s Central Securities Depository (CSD) post-trade platform to Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD, Nasdaq’s most advanced CSD technology. This marks a significant milestone in the exchange’s ongoing digital transformation and commitment to strengthening Bahrain’s capital markets infrastructure.
The partnership with Nasdaq Financial Technology seeks to significantly enhance connectivity to Bahrain's capital markets for international investors. A key enabler of this is Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD's modular architecture, which lays the technical and operational foundation for Bahrain Clear to establish links with International Central Securities Depositories (ICSDs), which serve as the primary gateway through which international investors access domestic markets.
This infrastructure also enables international custody, securities financing, and securities lending and borrowing services to be delivered centrally and efficiently, positioning Bahrain Bourse as an accessible destination for international capital.
We spoke to Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse, to understand more about the institution’s strategic objectives and what business drivers led it to modernize post-trade infrastructure with Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD
Q: Can you tell us about Bahrain Bourse and your mission?
Sh. Al-Khalifa: Our mission at BHB is to operate a secure, efficient and globally compliant capital market infrastructure that enables government entities and private-sector companies to raise capital, provides investors with transparent and easily accessible markets, and supports the deepening of Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem. Hence, it is crucial that our post-trade infrastructure is adaptive to our forward-looking mission, which underpins the integrity and growth of our capital market.
We remain committed to enabling efficiency, transparency and trust for all market participants, while continuously evolving our capabilities to meet the demands of a dynamic financial ecosystem. By embracing innovation and best practices, we aim to position BHB as a key enabler of sustainable market development in our region.
Sh. Khalifa Ebrahmin Al-Khalifa, CEO of Bahrain Bourse
Q: Why choose Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD to modernize?
Sh. Al-Khalifa: A: Our decision to modernize was driven by a clear need to enhance operational resilience, scalability and efficiency while aligning with international standards and future market requirements in line with the recently unveiled comprehensive Capital Market Development Plan (2026-2028) aimed at elevating the market. As market complexity increases and investor expectations evolve, it is critical to have a flexible, technology-driven infrastructure that can support innovation and regulatory readiness.
Nasdaq Eqlipse provides us with a modern, modular platform that enables us to streamline our operations and respond more effectively to both current and emerging market demands.
Q: What benefits do you expect for your market and investors?
Sh. Al-Khalifa: We expect this transformation to deliver tangible benefits across the entire capital market ecosystem.
For investors, it means
- Enhanced connectivity to international markets through established links with ICSDs, enabling straightforward access to Bahrain's securities from global custody networks
- Standardized processes aligned with international best practices, reducing friction for cross-border investment and improving confidence in post-trade execution
- Access to a broader scope of services — including international custody, securities financing, and securities lending and borrowing — delivered centrally and efficiently through a single modern platform
For market participants, it enables:
- Streamlined, automated post-trade workflows built on a modular, scalable architecture that reduces manual intervention and operational overhead
- Reduced settlement risk and improved settlement efficiency, supported by resilient, future-ready infrastructure designed to meet evolving regulatory and market requirements
- Greater transparency and real-time visibility across the post-trade lifecycle, supporting more informed decision-making and stronger risk management
Ultimately, the modernization strengthens the attractiveness and competitiveness of our market, supports liquidity and lays the foundation for sustainable growth and future innovation.
Q: What differentiates Nasdaq Financial Technology, both as a provider and strategic partner?
Sh. Al-Khalifa: A: Our experience with Nasdaq Financial Technology has been highly positive, both in terms of technology delivery and strategic collaboration. We view Nasdaq not just as a provider, but as a trusted partner in our transformation journey. Their expertise, proven solutions and deep understanding of global market infrastructures have been instrumental in helping us navigate this evolution.
Together, we are building a future-ready post-trade platform that enhances our operational efficiency and is adaptive to evolving market dynamics.
Q: What are your goals for Bahrain Bourse in the next 5 –10 years?
Sh. Al-Khalifa: With Bahrain Bourse’s history deeply rooted since 1987, our Vision and Mission have been crafted with visionary aspirations to propel BHB to the next level of its growth journey and to elevate the market: The outcome of which would result in the Kingdom of Bahrain’s possible classification within global emerging market indices. Such an upgrade would ensure increased sustained foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the Kingdom through the capital markets and position Bahrain on the global roadmap in alignment with Bahrain Economic Vision 2030. To achieve that, Bahrain Bourse needs to ensure its continually enhancing underlying infrastructure to meet the growing demands and support the development of a more diversified and resilient capital market, hence upgrading with Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD.
As we focus on delivering long-term value to our stakeholders and contributing to the broader economic growth of our market, BHB is committed to:
- Advancing Bahrain’s capital market ecosystem
- Delivering world-class services to all stakeholders
- Strengthening market competitiveness
- Aligning with regional and global standards
- Fostering agility to navigate dynamic market conditions
- Expanding and diversifying investment opportunities locally and regionally
Building Next-Gen Markets Together
As markets evolve, operators are facing the impacts of themes like always-on, AI-driven innovation and settlement acceleration. Bahrain Bourse’s decision to modernize its CSD with Nasdaq Eqlipse reflects its vision to strengthen the foundations of its capital market infrastructure to keep pace with change and position for opportunity.
By prioritizing efficiency, resilience and alignment with international standards, the exchange is positioning itself to meet evolving investor expectations while supporting greater transparency, accessibility and operational reliability across the post-trade lifecycle. Through continued investment in scalable, future-ready infrastructure, Bahrain Bourse is laying the groundwork for operations in a more dynamic and globally connected financial ecosystem.
Interested in more? Access these Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD resources.
FAQs
Modernizing a CSD helps automate post-trade processes, reduce operational friction, improve settlement speed and accuracy, and strengthen market resilience through more scalable and flexible infrastructure.
Post-trade infrastructure supports the clearing, settlement and custody of securities transactions. Efficient post-trade systems help reduce risk, improve transparency and enable smoother market operations for investors and institutions.
Modern capital markets infrastructure helps markets align with international standards, improve connectivity and create more efficient access points for foreign investors, supporting broader participation and market growth.
Modern securities settlement systems can enhance operational efficiency, reduce settlement risk, increase transparency, improve reliability and support the long-term competitiveness of capital markets.
Disclaimer
Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the benefits of Nasdaq’s Eqlipse technology platform. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. Further information on these and other factors are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
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