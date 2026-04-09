How Nasdaq Calypso is Leading in Collateral Management Technology



Post-trade operations, particularly collateral management, have become increasingly strained and challenged over recent years. As volatility and volumes grow, legacy systems become outdated and existing frictions become more costly and time-consuming.

Knowing these pain points of capital market participants, Nasdaq Calypso is designed to deliver efficiency, transparency, scale and functionality and winning “Collateral Management Solution of the Year” at the FOW International Awards 2026 reflects our commitment and investment in providing trusted solutions to firms.

In this Q&A, Rohit Agarwal, AVP, Strategy & Solutions, Capital Markets at Nasdaq Financial Technology, discusses the accomplishment and how we’re not only helping financial institutions in the now but also laying the groundwork for a future of tokenized collateral.