Collateral Tokenization: How a $340 Million Opportunity is Driving a Digitalized Collateral Management Revolution

Capital markets are experiencing a fundamental shift toward tokenized collateral and blockchain-based collateral management. A new survey from Nasdaq and the ValueExchange revealed as much: More than half of surveyed firms expect to actively manage live tokenized collateral by the end of 2026.

This momentum has made tokenized collateral the No. 1 use case for distributed ledger technology (DLT) in institutional markets today, driven by the potential to unlock millions more in increased annual interest earnings for a range of market participants.

However, while our survey shows clear advantages of collateral tokenization, industry adoption is an ongoing process. Find more survey takeaways below on the early winners of tokenization and the path ahead.

