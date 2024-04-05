Building Real-Time Collateral Infrastructure: Nasdaq's Partnership with Baton Systems

Capital markets have long grappled with the fundamental challenge of collateral mobility. The fragmented nature of today's post-trade infrastructure—spanning multiple CCP models with varying interfaces, dispersed OTC counterparties across jurisdictions, and complex cross-border workflows—has created persistent operational friction. Market participants are forced into inefficient prefunding arrangements and collateral over-provisioning, tying up billions in capital that could otherwise be deployed productively.

This longstanding challenge is now intensifying as markets evolve toward continuous, 'always on' operations. The extension of trading hours and the growing expectation for round-the-clock market access are exposing the limitations of infrastructure that was never designed for seamless, real-time collateral movement. Combined with elevated capital costs and persistent market volatility driving unprecedented demand for liquidity optimization, the industry faces a critical inflection point.

A recent Nasdaq report found that one in every two firms is considering how distributed ledger technology (DLT) can help derive certainty around their collateral movements to address manual processing, high operating costs and settlement risk. With 25% of collateral currently tied up in corrective and non-interest-bearing measures, representing over $35 billion in excess or non-remunerated collateral, there is an overwhelming economic case to addressing this inefficiency.

