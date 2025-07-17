4 Takeaways from Collateral Tokenization Webinar with ISDA: How Innovation is Moving From Concept to Product

Collateral management is at a pivotal inflection point. Rising margin requirements, post-trade fragmentation and capital efficiency pressures are all driving tokenization innovation to accelerate from concept to real-world use cases.

Tokenization can allow firms to optimize collateral management and reduce risk—but success depends on harmonizing technology, regulations and market practice. Shared best practices and industry collaboration will be essential.

These themes were explored during ISDA’s recent webinar “Continuing the Conversation on Tokenized Collateral” that gathered industry experts including:

Amy Caruso, Head of Collateral Initiatives, ISDA

Sophie Marnhier-Foy, Vice President and Head of Client Solutions Strategy, Nasdaq

Sam Edwards, Managing Director and Head of Alpha Collateral Services, State Street

John Siena, Associate General Counsel and Co-Head of Regulatory Strategy, Brown Brothers Harriman (BBH)

Watch a recording of the webinar here and read the key takeaways from the conversation below.

