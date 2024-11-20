News & Insights

Stocks

What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Incyte Stock?

November 20, 2024 — 01:43 pm EST

Written by Neharika Jain for Barchart ->

Valued at a market cap of $14.8 billion, Incyte Corporation (INCY) is a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity areas. The Wilmington, Delaware-based company focuses on finding solutions for serious unmet medical needs. 

Shares of this biotech company have slightly underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. INCY has gained 30% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 31.1%. Moreover, shares of INCY are up 12.4%, compared to SPX’s nearly 24.1% return on a YTD basis.

Nevertheless, zooming in further, INCY has outperformed the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV10.1% gain over the past 52 weeks and 3.5% return on a YTD basis.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 19, shares of INCY crashed 8.3% after the company announced setbacks with two drugs acquired in its $750 million buyout of Escient Pharmaceuticals earlier this year.

Nonetheless, on Oct. 29, despite its adjusted EPS of $1.07, missing the Wall Street estimates of $1.12, the stock soared 12% after its Q3 earnings release. The rise in share price can be primarily attributed to strong revenue growth in its Jakafi brand and Opzelura cream, which led to a 24% yearly growth in the company’s revenue to $1.14 billion. The reported revenue surpassed the consensus estimates of $1.09 billion. Moreover, INCY raised the full-year 2024 Jakafi revenue guidance to $2.74 billion - $2.77 billion, which might have further bolstered investor confidence. 

However, for the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect INCY’s EPS to decline 85.1% year over year to $0.40. The company’s earnings surprise history is quite disappointing. It missed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy,” which is based on 11 “Strong Buy,” 11 “Hold,” and one "Strong Sell” rating.

www.barchart.com

The above configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with ten analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

However, on Nov. 14, RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams maintained a “Sector Perform” rating on INCY and raised the price target to $80, which indicates a 13.4% upside from the current levels. 

The mean price target of $78.20 represents a 10.8% upside from INCY’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $97 suggests an upside potential of 37.5%.

On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

XLV
INCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.