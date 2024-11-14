News & Insights

Stocks

Incyte price target raised to $80 from $72 at RBC Capital

November 14, 2024 — 09:30 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams raised the firm’s price target on Incyte (INCY) to $80 from $72 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm is citing the company’s R&D Day featuring key opinion leaders discussing its pipeline in anticipation of high profile 2025 readouts, which highlighted both the strong mechanistic rationale for many of Incyte’s pipeline programs but also the relatively complex treatment paradigms that the company is operating in, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on INCY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

INCY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.