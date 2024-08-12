What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Ouster

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Ouster (NYSE:OUST), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $14.14, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.29% from the previous average price target of $13.43.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Ouster's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Kevin Garrigan WestPark Capital Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral $13.00 $13.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Neutral $13.00 $8.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ouster. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Ouster compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Ouster's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Ouster's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Ouster: A Closer Look

Ouster Inc is a provider of lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster's products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, Velodyne Lidar sensors, and software solutions. The company operates in the Americas, Asia and Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa regions. It derives maximum revenue from Americas.

Financial Milestones: Ouster's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Ouster's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 50.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Ouster's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -91.92%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ouster's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -13.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ouster's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

