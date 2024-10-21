Ubisoft cancels early access for next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game, Gamespot says

Ubisoft (UBSFY) is canceling early access for its upcoming game “Assassin’s Creed Shadows,” Gamespot’s Blair Marnell reports. The news comes weeks after the game’s release was pushed out of its previously planned November 2024 launch date to early 2025, the author says, noting that early access would have been included in the collector’s edition of the title.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on UBSFY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.