Ubisoft cancels early access for next ‘Assassin’s Creed’ game, Gamespot says

October 21, 2024 — 06:20 pm EDT

Ubisoft (UBSFY) is canceling early access for its upcoming game “Assassin’s Creed Shadows,” Gamespot’s Blair Marnell reports. The news comes weeks after the game’s release was pushed out of its previously planned November 2024 launch date to early 2025, the author says, noting that early access would have been included in the collector’s edition of the title.

