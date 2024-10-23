TowneBank reports Q3 EPS 58c, consensus 56c

Reports Q3 revenue $174.5M, consensus $180.35M. Reports Q3 Net interest income was $112.28 M compared to $113.06 M for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The decrease was driven by increased deposit costs, which were mostly offset by higher yields on earning assets.”Our third quarter results continued to deliver increased net interest income and noninterest income contributions from our diverse business model which were in line with expectations. We remain committed to prudent balance sheet management strategies. We were also excited to announce our partnership with Village Bank which will meaningfully enhance our Richmond presence, which is core to our franchise future growth. Lastly, the recently released FDIC Deposit Market Share Report for 2024 continues to demonstrate the strength of our Main Street banking model and core deposit franchise, resulting in the #1 market share, or 30%, in our legacy Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC MSA,” said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman. “Growth has certainly been challenging in the current environment but we believe our balance sheet is well positioned to support mid-single digit growth rates as we look ahead to next year. We plan to aggressively expand Towne Insurance and evaluate other opportunities to enhance our fee-based lines of business to further drive our differentiated business model,” stated William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TOWN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.