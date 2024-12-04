Shift4 CEO nomination may be temporary overhang, says Citi

Citi keeps a Buy rating on Shift4 Payments (FOUR) after its CEO Jared Isaacman was nominated to lead NASA. Isaacman “is synonymous with Shift4 and is obviously key” to strategy and operations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that while there are still steps prior to confirmation, accepting the role is a likely outcome. Citi believes the default succession plan will likely look to the current management team where the Chief Strategy Officer has worked with Isaacman for many years. The team is “well-versed in executing the strategy” but the news may be a temporary overhang, contends the firm. However, it does not think the nomination affects Shift4’s fiscal 2025 growth profile.

