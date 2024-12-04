Salesforce up after Q3, GM outlines $5B in China business charges: Morning Buzz

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

Merck ( MRK) upgraded to Buy at HSBC

MRK) upgraded to Buy at HSBC Wolfe starts GE Vernova ( GEV) at Outperform amid accelerating electricity demand

GEV) at Outperform amid accelerating electricity demand Needham predicts Roku (ROKU) will be acquired for “big premium” in 2025

(ROKU) will be acquired for “big premium” in 2025 Pure Storage ( PSTG) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler after earnings

PSTG) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler after earnings Needham downgrades ACM Research ( ACMR) after U.S. bans subsidiaries

3. AROUND THE WEB:

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 0.51%, or 229.70, to 44,935.23, the Nasdaq was up 0.96%, or 187.48, to 19,668.40, and the S&P 500 was up 0.40%, or 24.42, to 6,074.30.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AAPL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.