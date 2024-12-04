News & Insights

Salesforce up after Q3, GM outlines $5B in China business charges: Morning Buzz

December 04, 2024 — 12:15 pm EST

Get caught up quickly on the top news and calls moving stocks with these five Top Five lists.

1. STOCK NEWS:

2. WALL STREET CALLS:

  • Merck (MRK) upgraded to Buy at HSBC
  • Wolfe starts GE Vernova (GEV) at Outperform amid accelerating electricity demand
  • Needham predicts Roku (ROKU) will be acquired for “big premium” in 2025
  • Pure Storage (PSTG) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at Piper Sandler after earnings
  • Needham downgrades ACM Research (ACMR) after U.S. bans subsidiaries

3. AROUND THE WEB:

  • Apple (AAPL) is using Amazon Web Services’ (AMZN) custom AI chips for services, CNBC reports
  • Sanofi (SNY) intends to spend about $1.05B building a new insulin manufacturing base in China, WSJ reports
  • NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) and a TSMC (TSM) affiliate are discussing an expansion of their $7.8B Singapore venture, Bloomberg says
  • Microsoft (MSFT) is facing a $1.27B dispute in the U.K. over how it charges customers who purchase cloud services that rival its Azure, WSJ reports
  • The EU is considering stern measures on the growing flood of packages from Asian online retailers including PDD‘s (PDD) Temu and Shun, FT says

4. MOVERS:

5. EARNINGS/GUIDANCE:

INDEXES:

Near midday, the Dow was up 0.51%, or 229.70, to 44,935.23, the Nasdaq was up 0.96%, or 187.48, to 19,668.40, and the S&P 500 was up 0.40%, or 24.42, to 6,074.30.

Read More on AAPL:

