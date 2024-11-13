Safety Shot announces key highlights from Q3

Safety Shot (SHOT) announced key highlights and accomplishments from the third quarter of 2024, demonstrating significant strides in brand development, strategic partnerships, and market expansion. In the last several months, the Company has achieved significant milestones, including: Rebranding and Product Innovation: Officially rebranded from Safety Shot to Sure Shot, introducing a bold new visual identity and convenient product formats, including 4oz bottles and on-the-go stick packs. Improved the product’s taste profile based on consumer feedback, further enhancing its appeal and driving customer satisfaction. Strategic Partnerships and Distribution Expansion: Secured a major distribution partnership with 7-Eleven, launching its 4oz bottles in over 300 stores across the Chicago area. Formed a strategic alliance with Stellar Partners to expand into the travel retail market, making Sure Shot available in airports across the United States. Formed strategic alliances with Launchpad’s Network All Roads Travel to target the college student demographic and Stellar Partners to expand into the travel retail market. Continued to expand its on-premises presence through agreements with bars and restaurants, making the product readily available in social settings. Expanded distribution network through a strategic partnership with Atlantic Beverage Distributors, increasing Sure Shot’s presence in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Strengthening the Foundation: Granted a new patent for its innovative BAC-reducing formulation, reinforcing its commitment to scientific validation and intellectual property protection. President of the Company, Jordan Schur, invested an additional $3.4 million, demonstrating confidence in the company’s future. Positive clinical study results further validated the product’s efficacy and potential benefits. A new e-commerce partnership with VENDO was formed to boost online sales and brand visibility. Sharpening Focus: Announced plans to spin-off its wellness consumer products segment, Caring Brands, into a separate, publicly traded company. This strategic move will allow Safety Shot to focus exclusively on its flagship product and its growth potential in the functional beverage market. The spin-off is expected to be completed within 90 days. As part of the spin-off, Safety Shot shareholders will receive a dividend of two million shares of Caring Brands stock. This provides shareholders with direct ownership in a new company poised for growth in the consumer wellness market. “Q3 2024 has been a period of tremendous growth and transformation for Safety Shot,” said Jarrett Boon, CEO of Safety Shot. “The rebranding of ‘Sure Shot,’ along with the introduction of our new 4oz bottles and convenient stick packs, has revitalized our product line and strengthened our connection with consumers. These strategic initiatives, combined with our expanded distribution network and key partnerships, are driving strong performance and positioning us to deliver exceptional value to our shareholders. We look forward to continued growth with our Sure Shot brand and plan to announce more news in the near future highlighting Safety Shot’s success.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SHOT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.