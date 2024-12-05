Navigating 7 Analyst Ratings For Talos Energy

In the latest quarter, 7 analysts provided ratings for Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $15.93, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 8.97% lower than the prior average price target of $17.50.

The standing of Talos Energy among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Neutral $12.00 - Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Buy $14.50 $12.50 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Lowers Overweight $16.00 $21.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $14.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $20.00 $20.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Announces Outperform $16.00 -

Talos Energy Inc is an independent oil and gas company predominantly involved in offshore exploration and production. The company has operations in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and offshore Mexico. The company's operating segments are; exploration and production of oil, natural gas and NGLs, and the CCS segment. The revenue is generated from the sale of oil, natural gas, and NGL quantities sold to purchasers.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Talos Energy displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.93%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Talos Energy's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Talos Energy's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Talos Energy's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.38%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Talos Energy's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.48, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

