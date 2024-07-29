Navigating 4 Analyst Ratings For Virtus Inv

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Virtus Inv (NYSE:VRTS), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Virtus Inv, revealing an average target of $246.5, a high estimate of $267.00, and a low estimate of $208.00. Experiencing a 0.9% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $248.75.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Virtus Inv among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $208.00 $213.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $264.00 $267.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Lowers Hold $247.00 $250.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $267.00 $265.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Virtus Inv. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Virtus Inv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Virtus Inv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Virtus Inv's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Virtus Inv's Background

Virtus Investment Partners Inc provides investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds, and variable insurance funds. Geographically, the activities are carried out through the region of the U.S. and the group generates revenue through investment management fees, distribution and service fees and administration and shareholder service fees.

A Deep Dive into Virtus Inv's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Virtus Inv's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 12.22% as of 31 March, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Virtus Inv's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.51%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Virtus Inv's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 2.5, Virtus Inv faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

