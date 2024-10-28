Meta Platforms developing AI search engine, The Information reports

In order to reduce its reliance on Google Search (GOOGL) and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing, Meta (META) is working on a search engine that searches the web that would provide conversational answers about current events to people using its Meta AI chatbot, The Information’s Kalley Huang reports, citing a person who has spoken with the search engine team. Google Search and Bing currently provide information about news, sports, and stocks to people using Meta AI.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on META:
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, October 28 – November 01, 2024
- Is Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Leading in the AI Arms Race?
- Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Signs $5 Billion Worth of Deals, but Not Everyone Is Sold
- GOOGL, NVDA, and TSLA Lead Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to All-Time High
- Meta’s (NASDAQ:META) AI Gets a News Upgrade after New Deal with Reuters
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.