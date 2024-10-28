News & Insights

Meta Platforms developing AI search engine, The Information reports

October 28, 2024 — 11:10 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

In order to reduce its reliance on Google Search (GOOGL) and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing, Meta (META) is working on a search engine that searches the web that would provide conversational answers about current events to people using its Meta AI chatbot, The Information’s Kalley Huang reports, citing a person who has spoken with the search engine team. Google Search and Bing currently provide information about news, sports, and stocks to people using Meta AI.

