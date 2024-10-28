Meta Platforms developing AI search engine, The Information reports

In order to reduce its reliance on Google Search (GOOGL) and Microsoft’s (MSFT) Bing, Meta (META) is working on a search engine that searches the web that would provide conversational answers about current events to people using its Meta AI chatbot, The Information’s Kalley Huang reports, citing a person who has spoken with the search engine team. Google Search and Bing currently provide information about news, sports, and stocks to people using Meta AI.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on META:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.