News & Insights

Stocks
ABBV

JPMorgan sees AbbVie off about 10%, Bristol up 10%-15% on emraclidine news

November 11, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

JPMorgan notes that AbbVie (ABBV) announced that its two Phase 2 EMPOWER trials evaluating emraclidine in schizophrenia did not meet their primary endpoint of showing a statistically significant reduction in the PANSS total score versus placebo, calling this is “a very surprising outcome” in light of strong Phase 1b data. The firm expects AbbVie shares to trade off by about 10% on the news, which it notes would be “well above” what AbbVie paid for Cereval, but adds that “the Street had viewed emraclidine as an exciting asset for the company.” Meanwhile, the firm expects Bristol Myers (BMY) shares to be up 10%-15% with Cobenfy now alone in the space for the foreseeable future. The firm has Overweight ratings on both stocks.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABBV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
BMY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.