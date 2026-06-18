Introducing the Nasdaq Boardvantage® AI Assistant for Board Directors and Governance Teams

The Nasdaq Boardvantage AI Assistant operates natively within the board portal, delivering two core capabilities designed for the governance workflow:

Proactive Governance Insights. Before a user opens a single document, the AI Assistant analyzes the upcoming meeting’s agenda and supporting materials alongside up to 12 months of related prior board and committee meetings. It surfaces structured insight cards across governance, risk, financial, and strategic themes, highlighting what has changed, what persists, and where the board’s attention may be needed most. Each insight can be explored further through guided follow-up questions that deepen preparation and sharpen boardroom dialogue.

Natural Language Q&A Across Board Materials. Directors, executives, and governance professionals can ask questions in plain language across their body of meeting materials. The AI Assistant synthesizes information from agendas, minutes, resolutions, and supporting documents, delivering concise, cited responses linked directly to source materials. It connects the dots across committees, meetings, and time horizons so users see the full governance picture, not just the latest board book.

The AI Assistant only has access to the information each user is authorized to see, respecting the same granular permission model organizations already rely on in Nasdaq Boardvantage. If a director does not have access to certain documents within a meeting, the AI Assistant will not reference them.

The goal is not faster reading. It is better informed decision-making. Directors can arrive at the table better prepared to identify the critical issues. Executive teams can arrive better prepared for the questions that matter. Governance teams can help ensure the right information reaches the right people at the right time.

Built for the Boardroom, Not Borrowed from the Enterprise

The AI Assistant was designed from the ground up for how boards, executives, and governance teams actually work.

It reasons across the full meeting context: agendas, documents, participant information, and the history of related board and committee discussions. Its outputs are calibrated for governance-level dialogue, distinguishing between what management typically owns and where the board should focus its attention. And it is built to augment human judgment, not simulate it, surfacing intelligence so that directors and executives can apply their expertise and fiduciary responsibilities with greater precision.

AI Security, Backed by Nasdaq, on Microsoft Azure

Board materials are among the most sensitive information a company produces. The Nasdaq Boardvantage AI Assistant was built accordingly, developed in direct partnership with Microsoft and powered entirely within Nasdaq’s own Azure environment.

Board data stays private to each organization. It is never shared across customers and never used to train any AI model. Inputs and outputs are not stored or logged outside of Nasdaq Boardvantage. Every GenAI capability at Nasdaq undergoes extensive validation for toxicity, bias, factual correctness, coherence, and fluency before reaching a single user.

A Foundation Already in Motion

Since introducing AI-powered document summarization and intelligent meeting minutes creation in Nasdaq Boardvantage, built in partnership with Microsoft on Azure AI, Nasdaq has achieved 91 to 97% accuracy rates across its AI capabilities through extensive collaboration with boards at thousands of organizations worldwide. We believe the AI Assistant is the next step in that journey.

The boardroom has always been a place where consequential decisions are made with imperfect information and limited time. The Nasdaq Boardvantage AI Assistant is built to change that equation: the right insight, at the right moment, when the decision matters most.

Learn more about AI in Nasdaq Boardvantage

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Nasdaq cautions readers that any forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “will” and “believe” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to future performance of the Nasdaq Boardvantage product. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other factors beyond Nasdaq’s control. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in Nasdaq’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q which are available on Nasdaq’s investor relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Nasdaq undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.