How to Take Meeting Minutes Effectively: Best Practices for Corporate Teams

Meeting minutes play a crucial role in organizational decision-making and compliance. They act as official records of meetings and help those who did not attend find key takeaways quickly. According to the Nasdaq 2024 Global Governance Pulse Report, 73% of boards now utilize a hybrid meeting structure (combining in-person and virtual meetings), and 47% report that executive sessions occur at every board meeting.¹ This shift in meeting practices underscores the importance of comprehensive meeting documentation, as boards implement new structures that may benefit from clear records to maintain governance effectiveness and help ensure stakeholders stay informed of key decisions made across different meeting formats.

However, the quality and usefulness of minutes can vary substantially based on the note-taker's process. Teams can get more value out of these records by following a structured approach to taking meeting minutes.

What Are Meeting Minutes: Definition and Governance Considerations

Meeting minutes are the official written record of the events that occur during a meeting. Their purpose is to provide an overview of the session to stakeholders or regulators who may request it.

Typically, a corporate secretary writes the minutes to document key discussions, decisions, action items, and follow-up requirements. These records also include details such as the meeting's date, time, location, and attendees.

Minutes may support governance and compliance purposes. Public companies may maintain accurate records in connection with laws like the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002 (SOX), which addresses documentation of oversight and decision-making 1. Organizations should consult with legal counsel to determine specific record-keeping obligations applicable to their circumstances.

There may also be industry-specific considerations in fields like finance and healthcare. These can affect how minutes are managed and accessed. Many organizations adopt standards aligned with corporate governance frameworks as Nasdaq listing standards.

Key Takeaways

Meeting minutes are a record of conversations, decisions, and action items undertaken during a meeting.

They promote informational transparency and accountability for stakeholders.

Effective minutes may benefit from preparation before the meeting, consistent recording during it, and timely follow-up afterward.

Tools like Nasdaq Boardvantage® can streamline meeting workflows and keep information centralized to support ongoing governance needs.

Meeting Minutes Explained

Meeting minutes highlight the important points of the session they document. They summarize action items and provide valuable context to help leaders act.

Minutes may also serve as evidence of oversight and the fulfillment of fiduciary duties. Regulators and investors may use them to verify that decisions were made responsibly and in alignment with relevant expectations. This documentation can likewise play a meaningful role in legal processes.

Absent stakeholders can check meeting minutes to understand what happened in a session and what is expected of them moving forward. This can reduce ambiguity and save time by helping teams avoid duplicate conversations.

Why Accurate Meeting Minutes Matter

Maintaining accurate minutes is important for organizations. They serve as a record that companies may use in legal proceedings, audits, and regulatory reviews.

Meeting minutes also act as a reference point for those who could not attend the session, so it is important for them to clearly cover the key points. Accurate records become increasingly valuable as meetings span multiple time zones and occur during off-hours, which can make attendance more challenging 2. 30% of meetings now span multiple time zones and meetings starting after 8 PM are up 16% year over year.

Keeping accurate minutes may help build stakeholder confidence. Maintaining a consistent, accurate record-keeping process can demonstrate to investors and partners that an organization is trustworthy and reliable.

How to Take Meeting Minutes: Before, During, and After the Meeting

Effective minute-taking starts with preparation. To take effective minutes, note-takers engage with the meeting content before, during, and after the session to capture accurate and actionable details.

Before the Meeting

Organizations may begin by reviewing the agenda to understand what to expect. These details can help set up an outline in advance and prepare to capture the most important takeaways. For example, if the agenda notes an upcoming vote, the note-taker could plan what to record from that vote in advance to avoid meaningful details slipping through the cracks.

It may also be helpful to look over minutes from previous meetings at this stage. Action items from those sessions may come up, and note-takers should be ready to record updates, if necessary.

For ease and consistency, teams may prepare a general minutes template to reuse across sessions. This can help stakeholders quickly find key details and limit administrative questions that can cause delays.

Clarifying leadership expectations for minutes is advisable. Some boards want verbatim notes, while others prefer high-level summaries. There may also be considerations around secure workflows and tooling for remote board meetings.

During the Meeting

During the meeting, note-takers should prioritize capturing the details that matter most for the audience. Leadership expectations often define what counts as essential. If executives prefer minutes that closely mirror the discussion, including more detail even points that might otherwise seem minor may be appropriate.

In general, as the meeting progresses, note-takers should record:

The date, time, and attendees

Agenda topics discussed

Motions, votes, and key decisions

Action items, including owners and deadlines

Key points raised during discussions

Maintaining objectivity in descriptions by using neutral terminology is recommended. Replacing emotionally charged phrases such as "heated debate" or "lengthy argument" with more measured alternatives like "discussion," "deliberation," or "extended consideration of the topic" allows readers to form their own judgments about the intensity or duration of exchanges based on the evidence presented, rather than being influenced by subjective characterizations.

After the Meeting

Once the meeting ends, the task shifts to preparing the notes for distribution. Note-takers should add any information that may have been missed on a first pass while the conversation is still fresh. Then, double-checking action items for clarity and accuracy is advisable.

When the details are confirmed as correct and relevant, the distribution process can begin. This typically happens within one to two days of the meeting. Over the following several days, requests for amendments or edits from leadership may come in. These should be integrated into the minutes.

A board portal or governance platform such as Nasdaq Boardvantage, designed with robust security features, can facilitate sharing and managing meeting minutes. These systems may serve as a centralized location for managing minutes workflows, making it easier for large and distributed teams to access meeting materials.

3 Best Practices for Recording Minutes

Meeting minutes become more useful when note-taking is guided by a clear set of best practices.

Establish Consistency

Teams may use the same template for each meeting with standardized sections for attendees, agenda topics, votes, and action items. Following a predictable structure can speed up review cycles and avoid confusion. It saves time and makes notes more useful to stakeholders.

Record Key Action Items

Action items are often the most referenced portion of meeting minutes. Capturing these clearly with specific notes around ownership and timelines is important.

Noting deadline dependencies is also advisable. For example, one action item may require an input to be completed before the owner can proceed.

The key to taking meeting minutes is knowing where to elaborate and where to show restraint. Key action items warrant additional detail, given their importance. Note-takers may need to return after the session ends to document them in full.

Review Notes for Quality Assurance

Before distributing minutes, reviewing them for accuracy and usability is recommended. This is especially important in highly regulated sectors where small mistakes could lead to larger problems in audits.

Checking for neutral language and accuracy in vote counts is advisable. Reviewing for potential omissions that may need to be added after the session helps make meeting minutes more reliable and useful across the organization.

Common Challenges and How to Overcome Them

Preparing high-quality minutes can be time-consuming, taking up to five hours per meeting. Much of this time is spent on organizing session notes, requesting clarifications, and completing final edits.

Another challenge is that meetings do not always follow their outlined agendas clearly. Side conversations and fast-moving debates can complicate the note-taker's job and lead to missed details. Preparing templates in advance can help note-takers stay organized during fast-paced sessions.

Many teams still use manual processes for recording meeting minutes. Using email chains and spreadsheets may create version-control issues and extend timelines. A board portal designed with security in mind can address these challenges by streamlining the minutes-taking workflow across drafting, review, and distribution.

For example, according to a Nasdaq case study done, the board of the JF Maddox Foundation is distributed throughout the United States. The organization's executive assistant would spend a full day preparing documents and sending them to attendees via a courier service. According to Nasdaq, implementing Nasdaq Boardvantage reduced the organization's minutes preparation time to two hours and streamlined distribution by providing direct access to meeting materials in the platform.³

Tools That Help with Meeting Minutes

The right technology can significantly simplify the minute-taking process. Today's teams often use AI-enabled platforms to save time and reduce errors.

Board portals are centralized hubs for managing meeting materials. They also support teams in other ways. For example, Nasdaq Boardvantage provides access controls, audit trails, and integrated workflows to speed up drafting, revisions, and distributions. Nasdaq Boardvantage is designed to reduce fragmented processes and replace them with a more unified system designed with security in mind.

AI tools are reshaping many aspects of board operations, including recording minutes. Teams use them to:

Draft preliminary summaries

Extract and format action items

Flag inconsistencies and gaps before distribution

Support faster preparation and review

Empowering Efficient Meetings with Nasdaq Boardvantage

Meeting minutes provide critical summaries for stakeholders and regulators. Nasdaq Boardvantage's purpose-built AI tools can help teams create and process these important notes more efficiently.

For instance, according to Nasdaq, Grand Rapids State Bank implemented Nasdaq Boardvantage as an end-to-end portal for managing board meetings. The shift helped the bank run more productive meetings and optimize workflows.

Experience firsthand how these solutions can streamline business processes with a comprehensive self-guided tour.

Meeting Minutes FAQs

What should be included in meeting minutes?

Meeting minutes should include the session date, attendees, agenda items, key points discussed, decisions made, vote tallies, and action items with owners and deadlines. Note-takers should check with leadership to determine if additional details are needed, such as verbatim notes or records of who said what.

How detailed should meeting minutes be?

Meeting minutes should provide objective, factual summaries. There is no need for the note-taker to describe personal reactions or give a personal interpretation of actions. The goal is to capture the objective facts of the session without overloading readers with unnecessary information.

Who is responsible for taking minutes?

The board secretary or a compliance professional usually takes meeting minutes. The role sometimes rotates in less formal environments.

How soon should minutes be distributed after a meeting?

A common practice is to distribute the minutes within 24 to 48 hours of completing the meeting. This helps non-attendees catch up quickly and gives leadership the chance to request edits while the session is still fresh.

What happens if meeting minutes contain errors?

Errors are often caught during the initial post-meeting review process by the note-taker or the executives they share the minutes with. These mistakes can be fixed before distributing the minutes to the full organization. If an error is not caught until a later date, the minutes can be formally amended with a vote in a future meeting.

What's the difference between meeting notes and minutes?

Meeting minutes are the formal written record of a meeting, whereas notes are personal, flexible summaries not intended to be shared with all stakeholders.

Citations: