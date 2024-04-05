What Is a Board Evaluation?

Having a third-party facilitator with experience in board evaluations and governance best practices can help ensure customized—and streamlined—design and facilitation. Effective third-party facilitators are also skilled in fostering candid and productive discussions. They build trust and promote transparency throughout the board evaluation process, which encourages directors to share their honest experiences and ideas and appropriately express their concerns to advance positive outcomes. When considering a board evaluation tool for your organization, choose a third party that incorporates the following elements into their process:

Customization

Third-party facilitators should take a customized approach so your evaluation process—and even specific questions—are tailored with your governance goals and objectives in mind. By fine-tuning written evaluations and follow-up interview questions to individual directors, you will receive refined input based on directors’ unique experiences and areas of expertise, driving more value from your board.

Anonymity

The board evaluation process should be structured to encourage candor and thoughtfulness. Having a third-party facilitator handle the end-to-end board evaluation process provides directors with the ability to be frank, because anonymity is built into every phase, from feedback collection through reporting and results discussion.

Ease of Use and Participation

Consider the third-party partner’s technology. Evaluations may be accessible in a platform, such as Nasdaq EnGauge™, and delivered via email or through a board portal, like Nasdaq Boardvantage. Using technology, administrators can send automated reminders to directors, helping to optimize engagement and ensure full participation.

Strategic Questions

Board evaluations are useful if they provide actionable insights. Strategically designed questions help cultivate director-level thinking on relevant governance topics. This feedback can inform follow-up interviews that the third party conducts with directors, which add more depth to the process. The breadth of data and commentary provides a deeper level of analysis that turns feedback into productive discussions and agreed-upon actions. These conversations are a starting point for aspirational ideas that may become work plans to help drive growth and stakeholder value.

Visual Analysis Tools

Board evaluation data and feedback should not only be anonymized but should also be clear and digestible. Informative infographics, qualitative and quantitative analyses, and year-over-year comparative data drive understanding and promote an actionable process. As part of a customized approach, a third-party partner may help provide a variety of rich visual analysis tools such as: Heat maps that show a visual representation of directors’ responses

SWOT diagrams that identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats based on feedback

Action points with a high-level summary of directors’ perspectives and priorities

Skills matrices that present a holistic view of the board’s diversity, expertise, and experience

About the Nasdaq Governance Solutions Board Evaluation Process

The Nasdaq Governance Solutions Board Advisory Team works with public, private, and non-profit organizations to design and implement board evaluations that help to improve board and management alignment, while also promoting a culture of communication, collaboration, and continuous improvement.

Regardless of size or industry, the Board Advisory Team has helped organizations turn board evaluations into strategic assets. The team acts as a true partner throughout the process, helping boards craft and execute written board evaluations, facilitate follow-up interviews, visualize key findings, and turn evaluation results into productive effectiveness insights and action points. Additionally, the team is experienced at presenting results and hosting Q&A sessions on comparative trends and governance practices, so boards can focus on promoting commitment to good governance practices.