What Market Operators Need to Know About Software Deployment and Operating Models for Market Technology

Financial market infrastructures (FMIs) are under pressure to adapt amid increased volatility and volumes. As markets and investors evolve, operators must also evolve to best ensure liquidity, efficiency, and resilience. However, many are running into the challenge of legacy technology that is typically costly to maintain, inflexible to change, intensive to upgrade and lacking interoperability.

These dynamics have led exchanges, central counterparty clearing houses (CCPs) and central securities depositories (CSDs) to reassess their technology estates. Increasingly, many are leaning into platform and solution modernization as a way to optimize today and prepare for tomorrow.

While market operators have been judicious in their approach to transformation, the pace of change necessitates a rethink as the status quo becomes less tenable. A key decision point in this modernization journey is deciding deployment and operating model. Choosing the right option is crucial to realizing scale and agility, which is why many FMIs are looking to cloud deployment and managed services to enhance efficiency, capacity and innovation.

