Ushering in the Next Generation of Marketplace Technology: Introducing Nasdaq Eqlipse

Financial market infrastructures (FMIs) are at a crossroad. As markets rapidly evolve, these organizations face a complex operating environment and a torrent of game-changing technology innovations.

However, FMI legacy systems that have long supported global trading and post-trade processes are aging. Inflexible and unoptimized to address the demands of modern markets, FMIs face strain from volumes, volatility, regulatory oversight, enhanced investor expectations and competitive pressures.

Simply put, FMIs need to modernize or face increased resilience and business risks. Amid this backdrop, Nasdaq Financial Technology is excited to announce Nasdaq Eqlipse, the latest generation of our unified portfolio of marketplace technology and data management solutions for full life cycle FMI operations.

Built for agility, data centricity, resilience and cloud-enablement, Nasdaq Eqlipse represents the culmination of years of product development designed to future-proof markets, helping FMIs to overcome challenges, modernize infrastructure and seize new opportunities.

