Ushering in the Next Generation of Marketplace Technology: Introducing Nasdaq Eqlipse

Financial market infrastructures (FMIs) are at a crossroad. As markets rapidly evolve, these organizations face a complex operating environment and a torrent of game-changing technology innovations.
However, FMI legacy systems that have long supported global trading and post-trade processes are aging. Inflexible and unoptimized to address the demands of modern markets, FMIs face strain from volumes, volatility, regulatory oversight, enhanced investor expectations and competitive pressures.
Simply put, FMIs need to modernize or face increased resilience and business risks. Amid this backdrop, Nasdaq Financial Technology is excited to announce Nasdaq Eqlipse, the latest generation of our unified portfolio of marketplace technology and data management solutions for full life cycle FMI operations.
Built for agility, data centricity, resilience and cloud-enablement, Nasdaq Eqlipse represents the culmination of years of product development designed to future-proof markets, helping FMIs to overcome challenges, modernize infrastructure and seize new opportunities.
What is Nasdaq Eqlipse?
Eqlipse brings together our proven trading, clearing and CSD technology with cloud-enabled data and intelligence capabilities. Market operators including exchanges, central counterparty clearinghouses (CCPs) and central securities depositories (CSDs) can leverage our solutions across the spectrum of their operations, from core functionality to data access for internal teams and end clients, to enhance their offerings and benefit their own ecosystems.
Our goal is to empower market operators to modernize operations with scalable, cost-efficient solutions that allow them to drive growth and innovation while balancing resilience requirements. Nasdaq Eqlipse offers agility, adaptability, standardization and continuous innovation to drive FMI outcomes in:
- Future-proofing to ensure long-term sustainability and competitiveness
- Data and AI to power responsive, intelligent operations
- Delivering modern experiences to meet market and client dynamics
- Accelerated innovation to unleash new capabilities through continuous releases
What Is New About Nasdaq Eqlipse?
Nasdaq Eqlipse represents the latest version of our unified suite of purpose-built platforms for trading, CCP clearing and CSD services and the launch of advanced new data intelligence capabilities under one brand: Nasdaq Eqlipse.
With Nasdaq Eqlipse, we are introducing the fourth generation of our platform architecture together with Nasdaq Eqlipse Intelligence, a cloud-based data management, analytics and reporting platform used in Nasdaq's own markets. Our financial market infrastructure platforms, augmented by the addition of a transformative data solution, will empower operators to modernize operations, unlock the value of data and set the foundation for AI, driving new levels of client engagement.
"Why Nasdaq Eqlipse? An eclipse in nature is an uncanny alignment, a celestial sequencing that evokes harmonization and a greater sense of purpose. As we bring together our FMI and cloud-based data infrastructure solutions, we aim to foster the same sense of single-minded conviction and cohesion to deliver trusted technology that helps our clients manage operations, mitigate risk and position for future growth."
The Nasdaq Eqlipse Marketplace Technology and Data Suite
At a high level, the core infrastructure advantages of Nasdaq Eqlipse include resiliency, scalable design, agility, deployment optionality, data centricity and evergreen delivery. Drilling down further into the platforms' capabilities demonstrates how they can drive modernization and success across the trade life cycle.
Nasdaq Eqlipse Trading
The Eqlipse trading platform is versatile and resilient, enabling venues to optimize performance and future-proof for changes like the rise of 24-hour trading. Key features and functionality include:
- Multi-asset support for equities, fixed income, foreign exchange, commodities, digital assets and derivatives.
- High-performance matching and extensive order book functionality with ultra-low latency.
- Flexible deployment options including hybrid and full-cloud solutions for cost-effective scalability.
- 24/7 capability.
Nasdaq Eqlipse Clearing
A real-time, multi-asset clearing and risk platform empowering CCPs to capitalize on changing market demands and regulatory mandates.
- Industry-leading clearing technology, trusted by CCPs worldwide.
- Real-time margining, stress testing and risk analytics.
- End-to-end clearing workflows, configurable to support different clearing models and regulatory frameworks.
- Integrated collateral management.
Nasdaq Eqlipse CSD
Advanced CSD technology combining industry best practice with the power to innovate and realize new business opportunities.
- Full CSD services including settlement, custody, asset servicing, depository and registry, all enhanced by optimization algorithms.
- Modular, platform-based architecture that enables CSDs to introduce new services and adapt to market changes.
- Alignment with international standards and best practices, ensuring compliance with evolving regulations.
Nasdaq Eqlipse Intelligence
An interoperable data management and access platform designed to unlock the full potential of market operator data, featuring advanced data management, analytics and reporting automation capabilities.
- Enables seamless, data-driven ecosystems that connect FMIs and their clients to critical market intelligence.
- Data management and automation to transform operational resilience and market agility.
- Improved access to data insights and real-time analytics for better decision-making and efficiency.
Why Partner with Nasdaq Financial Technology
With expertise honed through decades of market operations and technology leadership, Nasdaq is uniquely positioned to help FMIs solve challenges today and plan for opportunities tomorrow. Nasdaq Eqlipse is designed to deliver unparalleled resilience, performance and deployment optionality, informed by Nasdaq’s own journey with cloud and modernization. As a technology partner, we are empowering market operators to stay ahead of evolving dynamics, regulatory changes and client expectations by supporting a resilient financial fabric.
With global scale and local insights, Nasdaq is a committed and collaborative partner to help FMIs succeed and find a competitive edge in an ever-evolving financial landscape.
Discover How Nasdaq Financial Technology Empowers Over 3,800 Leading Finance Organizations
We are committed to helping market operators and participants overcome infrastructure, operational and regulatory challenges. Our solutions empower you to focus on your core competencies, fostering market growth and advancement.
