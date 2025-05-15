6 Things You Need to Know About Cryptocurrency Regulation: Highlights from Nasdaq’s 2024-25 Guide

The emergence of cryptocurrencies and digital assets has revolutionized the financial industry and brought change to the regulatory landscape. Once regarded as mere instruments of speculation, these innovations have gained wide and growing acceptance as an asset class.

Having transformed the very foundations of global finance, crypto continues to drive significant changes in how we perceive, regulate and transact value across borders. As businesses navigate this increasing complexity, understanding regulations on cryptocurrency across the world has become essential to compliance.

To help, Nasdaq has prepared the 2024-25 Cryptocurrency Regulation Guide to provide valuable insights on regulatory trends that organizations can use as a roadmap to navigate the evolving crypto regulation landscape.