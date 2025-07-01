Modernizing FMI Data Management: Unlocking Operational Benefits and Revenue Opportunities

The evolution of markets and market technology is accelerating and financial market infrastructures (FMIs) are at the heart of it. While opportunities emerge from AI and new asset classes, FMI legacy platforms are being tested by volumes and volatility driven by changes in global macroeconomics, regulation, investor patterns and innovation.

Increasingly, a fine-tuned operating model is needed to optimize workflows, strengthen resiliency and meet demands for a modern market experience. This means a rethinking of core workload deployments and technology architecture.

To modernize, however, FMIs need to start at the foundation: data management. From process and reporting automation to billing records and AI, market intelligence and real-time analytics, everything flows from data.

Modernizing data ecosystems will require adopting new technologies that can streamline operations and eliminate inefficiencies inherent in legacy systems. And by leveraging cloud infrastructure, FMIs can achieve greater operational flexibility and resourcing, which are essential for data transformation and adapting to the fast-paced nature of financial markets. This enhanced agility allows FMIs to navigate market demands and regulatory changes, ensuring they remain resilient, competitive, compliant and positioned for the future.

