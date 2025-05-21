Exchange Position Limits Compliance in Focus With New 2026 Regulations

Key Insights
- UK reforms effective July 6, 2026, shift responsibility for commodity position limits to trading venues and narrow limits to a defined set of 14 “critical” contracts and related instruments.
- The regime emphasizes accountability thresholds and aggregation across related contracts.
- Venues may request OTC position data to assess market risk, reinforcing a risk-based approach to transparency rather than blanket reporting.
- Compliance emphasizes data transparency, accessibility and automation across front-to-back risk management workflows.
Exchange position limits are core to commodity derivatives market regulation and designed to reduce the risk that large positions could disrupt orderly pricing or settlement. Over time, however, the application of position limits across a broad range of contracts has increased compliance and monitoring obligations for market participants.
Now, the industry awaits July 2026 implementation of a UK reform that will impact operations and risk management. Under new rules, position limits will only apply to a reduced set of critical commodity derivatives, among other changes. For market participants, the reforms alter when position limits apply, how exposures are assessed and when additional information may be required.
This targeted approach may arguably streamline compliance functions by reducing the number of contracts for which limits are enforced. But it may also require enhanced management and responsiveness from firms as they adjust to fundamental regulatory change that put the focus on agile, automated and real-time risk management tools.
What's Changing?
The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has finalized a significant reform of its commodity derivatives position limits regime, setting out a framework that narrows the scope of position limits while strengthening oversight where risks are perceived to be most acute. These changes are set out in Policy Statement PS25/1 and come fully into force on July 6, 2026, with certain processes having already taken effect from March 3, 2025.
The primary impact of the new regime is a transition of responsibility for setting and administering position limits from the FCA to trading venues themselves (including London Metals Exchange and ICE Futures Europe). However, the practical implications will also be shared by market participants, including commercial hedgers, financial firms and liquidity providers, who must adapt to new reporting deadlines and mandatory aggregation.
A narrower focus on 'critical' contracts
Under the final rules, position limits no longer apply to all commodity derivatives traded on UK venues. Instead, they are reduced to a defined list of “critical” contracts for which disorderly trading could have the largest impact on markets, orderly pricing and settlement conditions. This set of 14 critical contracts includes:
- LME Aluminium
- LME Copper
- LME Lead
- LME Nickel
- LME Tin
- LME Zinc
- ICE Futures Europe London Cocoa Futures
- ICE Futures Europe Robusta Coffee Futures
- ICE Futures Europe White Sugar Futures
- ICE Futures Europe UK Feed Wheat Futures
- ICE Futures Europe Low Sulphur Gasoil Futures
- ICE Futures Europe UK Natural Gas Futures
- ICE Futures Europe Brent Crude Futures
- ICE Futures Europe West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Light Sweet Crude Futures
Contracts deemed “related” to this core set will also be subject to position limits (including options contracts). This represents a meaningful narrowing of in-scope contracts but concentrates attention more directly on participant position management.
Accountability thresholds and earlier risk identification
Position limits remain absolute caps. But the revised framework places greater emphasis on accountability thresholds as a position management tool. These thresholds are designed to provide trading venues with early warning of growing positions, enabling them to assess risks and take action, if appropriate.
For market participants, this means that large positions in critical contracts may attract supervisory attention before a formal limit is reached. While the rules do not prescribe automatic outcomes, firms may need to be prepared to respond to information requests.
Positions in related contracts must be taken into account when assessing compliance with position limits. This reduces the ability to replicate exposure through economically similar instruments and increases the importance of consolidated monitoring of exposures across related products traded on the same venue.
Increased visibility into OTC exposures
While there are no definite over-the-counter (OTC) reporting triggers, the final framework requires trading venues to have the power to obtain OTC position data where necessary to assess risks to fair and orderly markets. The specific circumstances in which such data is requested are left to venue discretion, subject to FCA oversight.
Market participants with material OTC exposures linked to critical contracts should therefore ensure they can provide accurate and timely information if requested, reflecting the FCA’s move toward a risk-based approach to market visibility rather than blanket reporting obligations.
Exemptions: Retained, refined and expanded
Notable exemptions remain and others have been added:
- Hedging exemptions for non‑financial firms using derivatives to hedge commercial risk are retained, with trading venues expected to assess whether exempt positions can be managed without undermining orderly markets.
- New exemptions are introduced for liquidity providers and for financial firms providing risk mitigation services to non-financial clients, reflecting the FCA’s intention to support liquidity and effective hedging, particularly during periods of market stress.
What Market Participants Should Take Away
Taken together, the final rules replace a broad, prescriptive approach with a more targeted framework. For market participants, this means fewer contracts subject to position limits but clearer expectations around transparency, exposure aggregation and responsiveness in critical contracts and position management pre-limit.
In this environment, agile risk management becomes crucial. As regulatory requirements evolve, the operational challenge is ensuring that controls, data and workflows can adapt at the same pace as the rules themselves.
This is where platforms such as Nasdaq Calypso can help financial institutions. By offering automation, integrated data insights and front-to-back workflows across assets, Calypso helps firms build the foundation of operational efficiency and resilience needed to navigate change. Rather than addressing position limits compliance in isolation, firms can embed it within a broader, end-to-end risk management framework that is scalable, transparent and aligned with how markets and regulations continue to evolve.
Access other Calypso resources on risk management.
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