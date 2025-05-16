Leveraging AI and Technology for Enhanced Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management

What if, instead of viewing challenges related to regulatory compliance as burdens, organizations saw them as opportunities for transformation and innovation? Approaching regulatory change this way could then lead to enhanced compliance operations.

As banks in the US face an evolving regulatory landscape in 2025, change and uncertainty present both challenges and opportunities. On the one hand, the strain of more stringent and granular requirements is clear. But on the other hand, proactive efforts to achieve operational and technological agility now can put firms in a long-term position to leverage standards and innovation in mitigating risk and change.

Nasdaq and InfoPro's recent joint webinar, “Navigating the Unknown: Turning Regulatory Risks into Strategic Opportunities,” brought together a distinguished panel of regulatory compliance experts who provided insights into how to not merely survive but thrive amid change.

The webinar panelists included: