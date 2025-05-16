Leveraging AI and Technology for Enhanced Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management

Key Insights
- Organizations need to be agile in adapting to regulatory change.
- Engaging with regulators and supervisors locally and globally is crucial.
- The use of AI and advanced technologies can enhance compliance and risk management processes
- It is important to balance regulation and growth to support innovation.
What if, instead of viewing challenges related to regulatory compliance as burdens, organizations saw them as opportunities for transformation and innovation? Approaching regulatory change this way could then lead to enhanced compliance operations.
As banks in the US face an evolving regulatory landscape in 2025, change and uncertainty present both challenges and opportunities. On the one hand, the strain of more stringent and granular requirements is clear. But on the other hand, proactive efforts to achieve operational and technological agility now can put firms in a long-term position to leverage standards and innovation in mitigating risk and change.
Nasdaq and InfoPro's recent joint webinar, “Navigating the Unknown: Turning Regulatory Risks into Strategic Opportunities,” brought together a distinguished panel of regulatory compliance experts who provided insights into how to not merely survive but thrive amid change.
The webinar panelists included:
- , Head of Regulatory Technology at Nasdaq.
- Brendan Riley, Managing Director and Head of Regulatory Affairs, Americas at Barclays.
- Switlana Ferran, Chief Counsel in the Legal Regulatory Affairs Office at PNC Bank.
- Thomas Ferro, Chief Data AI and Analytics Officer at Truist Financial Corporation.
Unleashing Strategic Success through Regulatory Agility and Risk Management
The panel discussion explored leveraging AI and cutting-edge technologies to streamline regulatory compliance and enhance organizations’ risk management processes. Panelists emphasized the importance of proactive engagement with regulators to better understand shifting regulatory landscapes and strike a balance between regulatory change and operational touchpoints to foster growth and innovation.
Their collective insights underscored the critical need for a balanced regulatory approach that facilitates growth while ensuring the resilience and soundness of the financial system.
Takeaway 1: Business Agility is Essential to Regulatory Compliance
The panelists highlighted the intrinsic link between business agility and adept management of regulatory uncertainties, and how the principles of robust data management, adaptive regulatory processes, strong governance structures and insightful analytics form the bedrock of such agility, ultimately enabling effective engagements between banks and regulators.
To excel in compliance, innovation and scalability, also requires a supportive infrastructure comprising resilient technological systems, efficient processes and flexible frameworks to not only ensure regulatory compliance but also pave the way for opportunities that foster sustainable growth and drive innovation within a constantly evolving landscape.
Takeaway 2: Proactive Engagement with Regulators is Vital
The panelists stressed the importance of fostering proactive engagement with regulators as a strategic gateway to solicit valuable comments and feedback on regulatory developments, particularly from a banking standpoint. This approach is crucial for enhancing regulatory understanding and fostering constructive dialogue to facilitate industry advancement.
Such proactive engagement allows organizations to anticipate regulatory changes, futureproof for compliance and align their operations with evolving standards, thereby reducing the risks and enhancing overall business agility.
Moreover, early and consistent interaction with regulators can foster a collaborative relationship, where regulators and organizations work together to foster innovation, maintain safety and promote economic growth. This multifaceted approach to regulatory engagement ultimately supports a robust governance framework.
Takeaway 3: Leveraging Technology and AI Innovation Can Enhance Regulatory Compliance
The panelists spotlighted the transformative potential of AI in bolstering compliance and risk management practices, especially its capacity to streamline regulatory compliance processes, enhance data management and provide valuable insights. This technological advancement not only has the potential to boost operational efficiency and business agility but plays an instrumental role in risk assessment, with human oversight remaining paramount for ethical and responsible utilization.
In the banking sector, technology stands as a pivotal tool for fortifying compliance and risk management frameworks. But to harness the full benefits of AI and pave the way for increased competitiveness and operational effectiveness, banks must first establish robust controls and capabilities. The panel also noted how in the absence of overarching federal AI regulations, states are poised to step in with their own guidelines, underscoring the critical need to consider state-level mandates from the outset of model development to ensure adherence and successful integration.
Takeaway 4: Balancing Regulation and Growth Is Essential to Innovation
The panelists drew attention to a rising sense of optimism surrounding regulatory relaxation to fuel growth and how this presents an opportunity for organizations to adopt a proactive approach to addressing regulatory challenges. Navigating regulatory landscapes where formulating impactful rules takes time emphasizes the need for a forward-thinking strategy. In that regard, the panel highlighted the criticality of achieving clarity on Basel III reforms in the U.S., recognizing how capital assessment plays a pivotal role in evaluating financial institutions' resilience and makes a crucial contribution to aligning regulations with growth objectives.
Discover How to Navigate the Unknown: Watch the Webinar On-Demand
The webinar offered valuable perspectives on approaching regulatory change as a strategic opportunity. Panelists emphasized the power of collaborative regulatory relationships, business agility and technology deployment in not just meeting compliance standards but also driving competitive edge. In a shifting regulatory landscape, financial institutions must proactively embrace these principles to meet current demands and prepare for future reforms.
Dive deeper into the insights shared by our expert panel in our recent webinar, "Navigating the Unknown: Turning Regulatory Risks into Strategic Opportunities today.
