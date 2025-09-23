Buy-Side Takeaways from Sibos 2025: Reimagining the Modern Capital Markets Technology Stack

Sibos 2025 surfaced a clear theme for buy-side firms: Infrastructure modernization is no longer a discretionary initiative—it’s a strategic imperative.

Asset managers, hedge funds and even insurers now face a rapidly evolving financial ecosystem shaped by cloud-hosted platforms, digital asset integration and accelerated regulatory reform. The operational models that once supported portfolio resilience, treasury management and client service are being redefined by real-time data flows, interoperable systems and intelligent automation.

But modernization goes beyond keeping pace with industry change. It’s about reimagining what buy-side capital market technology can do to put firms at the forefront of trends and opportunities. Institutions that act decisively stand to not only mitigate risk and reduce complexity but also unlock new strategic optionality, enhance investor outcomes and position themselves to lead in the next era of financial innovation.