Tokenization and Collateral Management: How Digital Assets Open the Door to Mobility, Optimization

Collateral management is in the spotlight as financial firms seek to optimize amid an evolving regulatory and operating environment. Risk, capital efficiency and liquidity considerations are growing more complex as the cost of capital rises and Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR) come into enforcement in more global jurisdictions. The bottom line impact is more collateral is being exchanged for cleared and uncleared trades.

Tokenization and digital assets will be crucial to solving these challenges, offering access to a wider pool of collateral, enhanced collateral mobility, optimization and overall standardization. These topics and more were the focus of a recent ISDA webinar “Navigating the New World of Tokenized Assets: Collateral Mobility and Optimization” that featured the panelists: