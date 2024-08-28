What’s Driving Change in Cleared and Uncleared Derivatives Markets and How Can Firms Future-Proof Their Collateral Ecosystems?



Collateral management, for example, has been one area of experimentation and innovation. The exchange of collateral is an essential risk management mechanism. As the volume of exchanged collateral grows, so too does the value of streamlined and intelligent internal processes.

Many drivers are putting the focus on the collateral management function: new clearing programs are being implemented for emerging asset classes (like cryptocurrencies and crypto derivatives); more instruments are coming under central clearing mandates; uncleared derivatives positions are more likely to be covered by a CSA, increasing the volume of exchange collateral; and more margin is being collected— including crypto derivatives for which ISDA initial margin methodologies will apply.

What does this all mean for firms? There’s much greater emphasis on inventory transparency, collateral mobilization, risk management, optimization and automation. These capabilities are essential to reducing risks in all clearing environments, but particularly for bilaterally exchanged collateral, which can benefit most from standardization and operational simplification.

Firms need to know in real time what securities they have, which form is the most cost effective and how quickly collateral can be mobilized. Technology and tokenization have become key to transforming collateral management operations, enabling firms to enhance the speed and efficiency of collateral mobility while also aligning with future trends, like atomic settlement. Blockchain and distributed-ledger technology, for instance, both offer ways to simplify collateral flows, increase security and deliver capital and operational efficiencies.

Banks, brokers and buy-side are at a critical junction. The pace of change is accelerating and they must position their own operations to align with where the industry is decisively heading. While it’s too soon to predict exact timelines, innovative developments promise to alter the fundamentals of the collateral function. DTCC announced a digital collateral management platform in April. The blockchain-based platform is designed to leverage tokenized collateral management to increase mobility, liquidity and enable further digitalization of its clearing ecosystem. Other advances in the industry include: