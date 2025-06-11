How Nasdaq Calypso and AWS are Charting the Future of Cloud Computing in Capital Markets

Cloud is becoming the standard for mission-critical deployments across capital markets. This includes both market operators who have leveraged the technology to build more resilient and efficient markets, as well as market participants across the sell and buy sides who gain automation and optimization through cloud deployments.

In a new development that builds on momentum in cloud adoption and market modernization, Nasdaq is expanding its partnership with AWS by enabling Nasdaq Calypso clients to host the platform on AWS’ secure, scalable cloud technology with underlying technology fully managed by Nasdaq.

This latest collaboration delivers Nasdaq Calypso users optionality, standardization and self-determination in their migration journey, empowering them to utilize managed services through a cloud-native operating model. As cloud strategy evolves, firms are increasingly looking for efficient infrastructure on-ramps to operational excellence, scalability, agility and AI innovation.