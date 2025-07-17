2026 Outlook Derivatives: At an Inflection Point

The capital markets landscape is undergoing a period of significant change as 2026 begins. Geopolitical volatility is rocking markets once again as other changes that impact derivatives materialize in the background, including settlement acceleration, U.S. Treasury clearing implementation, the EMIR 3 Active Account Rule and a growing volume of traded digital assets.

For financial institutions, it all amounts to an increased need for intraday valuation, risk and liquidity metrics, and an evolution of the collateral management function. Operational optimization and accelerated post-trade processing are increasing priorities as the very foundations of markets structure shift with 24-hour trading and regulatory change (the publication of the updated Basel Endgame is expected imminently).

At the same time, innovation is accelerating. Tokenization, digital assets and artificial intelligence (AI) are all starting to reshape the industry and the trade lifecycle, particularly in post-trade use cases for capital markets participants and derivatives players.

This convergence of change drivers signals a fundamental shift in how firms manage risk, collateral and client relationships, especially as demand for customer services grows. While these factors may present challenges as firms adapt, they also present opportunities to leverage solutions that deliver capital efficiency, innovation and operational excellence to develop and equip post-trade functions built for modern markets and resilience.

Here's how it all stands to play out in 2026.

